Initiative battles rise of kidney disease in rural communities

Amidst concerning statistics revealing a 19.9% prevalence of Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) in rural Nigerian communities, a collaborative health initiative is taking proactive steps to combat the silent epidemic.

The Renal Health initiative, founded by Dr Faatihah Niyi-Odumosu, a medical doctor and Associate Professor of Health Promotion at the University of West England, UK, partnered with Fountain University Osogbo to organize a crucial two-day community outreach campaign focused on CKD awareness and screening.

The outreach, themed “Are Your Kidneys Okay?”, was held on April 20th and 27th, at the NASFAT Prayer Ground in Osogbo, Osun State. Entirely funded by Fountain University, the campaign aimed to educate adult members of the NASFAT community about the dangers of kidney disease, its often symptomless progression, and the critical importance of regular screening.

Medical professionals and student volunteers conducted free preliminary screening tests and informative health education sessions during the event.

Speaking at the outreach, Dr. Opawole Abdulrauf, a medical expert, emphasized the insidious nature of CKD, labeling it a “silent killer” that frequently progresses unnoticed until it reaches a life-threatening stage.

He highlighted common contributing factors, including the excessive use of painkillers, unprescribed medications, the use of bleaching creams, and underlying conditions like diabetes.

“Initiatives like this give people the chance to catch the disease early and take preventive action,” Dr. Abdulrauf stated, underscoring the vital role of awareness and early intervention in preventing the disease’s progression.

Dr. Suliat Abdulai, a clinical Biochemist from the Department of Chemical Sciences at Fountain University Osogbo and the Principal Investigator and Project Manager for the outreach, explained the strategic two-phase approach of the campaign.

“We came last week to inform them, and today we’re back to test them. The fact that more people showed up this week tells us that the message sank in,” she noted.

“The goal is simple: catch it early, act quickly, and help people live better, longer lives.”

Dr. Abdulai urged the public to prioritize their kidney health with biannual check-ups and to avoid self-medication and harmful lifestyle choices that can silently damage these vital organs.

The community warmly embraced the outreach, with a significant turnout and overwhelmingly positive feedback from beneficiaries while many expressed their gratitude for the opportunity to undergo testing and gain a better understanding of kidney care.

Adeleke Ganiyat, a beneficiary, shared her newfound peace of mind, stating, “All I knew before was that kidney disease kills if not taken seriously, but now I’ve learned so much, and I even got tested. I feel relieved knowing that I am free from chronic kidney disease and I know how to protect myself. I’m so grateful for this initiative.”

Sulaiman Babalola, another beneficiary, highlighted the effectiveness of the preceding week’s health talk in preparing him for the screening. “The doctor explained everything about CKD last week, its causes and how to prevent it. That knowledge helped me come into today’s screening informed. I hope more programs like this are brought to our community.”

Mr. Ilyas Yakubu, a sports scientist and researcher from the University of Ilorin and a member of the Renal Health Initiative, stressed the importance of community-centered healthcare.

“Some people don’t even know what a kidney is, let alone how to care for it,” he observed.

“This outreach bridged that gap. We’ve not only answered their questions but also sparked a desire in them to live healthier. That’s the impact.”

He further explained that follow-up arrangements would be made for individuals with concerning test results to ensure they receive appropriate medical advice and intervention, emphasizing the critical role of early detection in preventing severe health consequences.

