Folarin ascends Olubadan ladder with promotion as Aare Alasa

The former Senate leader and 2023 Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Teslim Folarin has inched closer to the throne of Olubadan of Ibadanland with his promotion as Aare Alaasa of Ibadanland.
Honorable Akinyemi Akinpelu, Founder of the Akinyemi Akinpelu Foundation, in a statement described his promotion to the next step of the Olubadan ladder as testament of good works.
“Aare Alaasa Teslim Folarin’s ascension to this revered title is a testament to his dedication to our great city and its people,” Akinpelu stated. “I commend his humility, leadership, and unwavering commitment to the progress of Ibadanland.”
The Akinyemi Akinpelu Foundation, recognised for its impactful initiatives in education, healthcare, and empowerment, looks forward to continued collaboration with community leaders like Senator Folarin.
