INEC still recognises Anyanwu as PDP National Secretary — Report

…as committee urges PDP to follow due process on South East’s replacement demand

Despite mounting pressure within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to replace Senator Samuel Anyanwu as its National Secretary, a report sighted by Nigerian Tribune on Tuesday reveals that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) still recognises Anyanwu as the duly elected national scribe of the party.

The document, reportedly submitted to the PDP Governors’ Forum by a committee tasked with interfacing with INEC, outlines the commission’s position regarding Anyanwu’s status. The committee was chaired by Taraba State Governor, Agbu Kefas, with Governors Peter Mbah of Enugu, Dauda Lawal of Zamfara, and the PDP National Legal Adviser as members.

According to the findings presented by Governor Mbah, following consultations with INEC officials, the electoral body made it clear that:

“Senator Sam Anyanwu remains recognised as the National Secretary of the PDP, in line with a subsisting Supreme Court judgment.

“There is no declared vacancy in the office of the National Secretary, and Anyanwu can only be removed through constitutional procedures stipulated by the party.

“A minimum 21-day notice must be given to INEC before convening any meeting that would deliberate on the removal or replacement of a party official.

“The process must strictly comply with the PDP Constitution and relevant provisions of the Electoral Act.”

The report, which remains unofficial but was widely circulated among top party leaders during the 99th National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting in Abuja, is expected to shape the party’s approach to addressing the ongoing internal agitation from the South-East zone.

In recent months, leaders of the South-East PDP caucus have demanded the removal of Anyanwu, citing alleged anti-party activities during the 2023 Imo State governorship election, where he ran as the party’s candidate but was accused of working against its broader interest.

The zone has since nominated a replacement and presented its recommendation to the party leadership.

However, in light of INEC’s current stance, the committee advised the PDP Governors’ Forum to ensure all necessary procedures are followed, including formally acknowledging the South-East’s request at NEC and scheduling the matter for formal deliberation at the next meeting, slated for June 30.

The committee’s resolution, as contained in the report, reads in part:

“The procedure and the processes [should] be followed to complete the acceptance of the recommendation of the South-East caucus in order to lay to rest the agitation and put the party back on track in the South-East. Also, that the party in NEC should acknowledge the request/recommendation of the South-East caucus to be considered at the next meeting, amongst other things.”

The matter of Anyanwu’s position was briefly referenced during Tuesday’s NEC meeting.

In the post-meeting communique read by acting National Chairman Ambassador Iliya Damagum, it was confirmed that the resolution of the South-East General Executive Committee “was received” and “will be considered and deliberated upon in the next NEC.”

Senator Anyanwu, a former member of the National Assembly, has not publicly commented on the push for his removal.

However, PDP insiders suggest the issue could shape the tone and stakes of the June 30 NEC meeting, which may become pivotal in determining the party’s direction in the South-East and beyond.

