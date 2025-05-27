Tinubu appoints new governing councils for UNIABUJA, UNN, NAU

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of new members to the governing councils of three federal universities — the University of Abuja (UNIABUJA), University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), and Nnamdi Azikiwe University (NAU), Awka.

The appointments, announced on Tuesday by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, come months after President Tinubu dissolved the governing council of UNIABUJA and controversially removed the university’s Vice-Chancellor, Aisha Maikudi, in February 2025.

The decision to remove Maikudi followed widespread debate over the legality of her appointment and alleged procedural breaches in her selection process.

The new governing council for UNIABUJA comprises representatives from the country’s six geopolitical zones, reflecting a renewed commitment to regional balance and academic governance. The appointed members are: Prof. Rosemary Iriowen Egonmwan – South-South; Dr. Adedeji Adefuye – South-West; Prof. Sarki Abba Abdulkadir – North-West, and

Prof. Aminu Mohammed Dukku – North-East.

For the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), President Tinubu approved the following appointments: Rt. Hon. Ogbonna Eugene Odo – South-East and Muhammad Inuwa Tahir, mni – North-West.

At Nnamdi Azikiwe University (NAU), Awka, the newly appointed council members include: Dr. Nkem Okeke – South-East; Ofoke Chukwuma Charles Ugbala – South-East; Dame Amina Patrick Yakowa – North-West and Nojeeb Oriola Agunbiade – South-West.

