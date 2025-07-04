INEC issues supplementary regulations, guidelines for election results review

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has released supplementary regulations and guidelines for the review of election results in the country.

The supplementary regulations and guidelines now clarify procedure and timelines for the review of election results not declared in accordance with the law.

Mr Sam Olumekun, INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, said in a statement in Abuja, that the supplementary guidelines were approved at the commission’s meeting held on Thursday.

He said that the commission among other issues discussed the need for clarity on the review of election results as well as the ongoing processing of applications from associations seeking registration as political parties.

“The proviso to Section 65 of the Electoral Act 2022 empowers the commission to review declarations and returns of results that were not made voluntarily or done contrary to the law, regulations, and guidelines for the election.

“Consequently, there have been many interpretations of Section 65 of the Electoral Act, making it necessary for the commission to use its powers under the law to issue regulations, guidelines, or manuals.

“Also for the purpose of giving effect to the provisions of the Act and for its administration.

“Clear procedure and timelines have now been provided, the details of which are contained in supplementary No.1 to the main regulations and guidelines for the conduct of elections 2022,’’ he said.

He said that the supplementary regulations and guidelines had been uploaded to the commission’s website and other platforms for public information.

Olumekun also disclosed that the commission had received an additional 12 applications from associations seeking registration as political parties.

He recalled that on June 23, INEC announced that it had received applications from 110 associations seeking registration as political parties.

He also recalled that INEC equally assured Nigerians that it would be giving regular updates on the matter, while pledging that the applications would be treated transparently and fairly.

“Meanwhile, the commission had since received 12 more applications for registration as political parties as of Wednesday, July 2, bringing the total number of applications to 122.

“The list of the new applications by names of associations, their acronyms, addresses, and interim chairmen and secretaries has been uploaded to our website and other platforms for public information.

“We will respond to these applicants in line with the Electoral Act and regulations and guidelines for political parties 2022,’’ Olumekun said.

He also noted that one association had already changed its interim secretary as a result of defection to another association.

“To facilitate the consideration of these applications, the commission appealed to associations to maintain consistency of their proposed leadership and addresses.

“So that they do not by their own actions cause a delay to the timely consideration of their applications,’’ he said.