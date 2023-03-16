Bola Badmus

A community-based organisation of indigenous Lagosians under the aegis of Ibile Eko Summit Group, has congratulations the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on his electoral success at the just concluded Presidential Election in the country, even as it urged him to assemble an all-inclusive-team-of-technocrats which would assist him in fulfilling his electoral promises to Nigerians.

This was contained in a communique issued at the end of an emergency meeting convened by the organisation to review the presidential election and preview the Governorship and State Assembly Elections coming up this Saturday.

The Communique signed by the Group Coordinator, Prince Adelani Adeniji-Adele; and its Secretary, Dr Babatunde Odunuga, however, in its deliberation on this Saturday poll, resolved to support any candidate and party that will implement its demand for equity and justice to prevail

The indigenous group said that it would support candidates and parties that ensured equitable representation in appointments of officials to run the affairs of the state.

“We will support any candidate and party that will ensure that the appointment ratio is shared between the indigenes and others based on 75% to 25% as it was done in the Second Republic,” the Communique said.

Besides, the group stated further that it would support governorship candidate and party that would promote and ensure women and youth empowerment which would be achieved through job creation, assess to business loans and economic empowerment, adding that such candidate and the party should ensure adequate respect for traditional institutions through care and promotion of the welfare of traditional rulers and chiefs.

Ibile Eko Summit Group decried the divisive political campaign being carried out by politicians in the state, just as it noted that it had no preference for any candidate or party, stating that its primary aim was for a candidate who would develop the state to emerge as governor.

The group, therefore, called on residents of the state to ensure a peaceful election on Saturday, 18 March 2023.

The Ibile Eko Summit Group is a community-based organisation of indigenous Lagosians whose membership is spread across the five divisions of the state namely: Ikeja, Badagry, Ikorodu, Lagos, and Epe.

