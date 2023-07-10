The senator representing Delta Central in the 10th Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Ede Dafinone, says he will take all the responsibility that goes with his office to deliver the dividends of democracy to the people of Delta Central.

This is just as he declared that he is a senator for all irrespective of choices of voters, while pouring encomiums on his campaign team at a church service in his honour.

The church service, held at Praise Baptist Church, Sapele, was the thanksgiving service of the senator’s victory at the poll, which was followed by a grand reception at the Sapele Atlantic Club, Sapele.

The presiding cleric, Rev. Godspower Iweh, in his message at the service, read from 1 Cor. 15: 9-10, saying: “I am who I am by His grace, if you want to thank God, you must acknowledge his Grace. One of the responses of Grace is to humble yourself. This is the conclusion of the matter, “Fear God”.

Speaking with journalists at the occasion, Sen. Dafinone said that the day belonged to members of his campaign team, leaders of All Progressives Congress (APC), saying that they worked tirelessly to achieve victory.

Dafinone said that he belonged to the Urhobo and to all in Delta Central Senatorial District irrespective of who voted for him or not, pointing out that his assignment was for the people of Delta Central and promised to be accessible.

“As I take up the assignment, I take all the responsibility that goes with it to deliver the dividends of democracy to the great people of Delta Central.

“I have the objective to touch and change the lives of many in Delta Central for the better as much as possible and will be accessible to all,” he stated.

Present at the occasion were HRM Maj. Gen. Felix Mujakperuo, HRM Okemute Onajita III, Ovie of Agbon; HRM Obukowho Monday Whisky, Ovie of Idjere Kingdom and others.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Thoughts of not graduating with First Class gave me hypertension —Shukroh Adeyemi, LASU’s first class English graduate

Shukroh Adeyemi is a first-class graduate of the Department of English, Lagos State University (LASU), for the…

Full list: Names of ex-governors receiving pensions in 10th Senate

No fewer than 13 former governors still receive pension allowances as serving senators in the…

Mmesoma’s father apologises, begs JAMB, Nigerians, to pardon daughter

Mr Romanus Ejikeme, the father of Mmesoma Ejikeme, the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) candidate who…

Asisat Oshoala shortlisted for 2023 Ballon d’Or award

Nigerian football star and Super Falcons forward, Asisat Oshoala, has been named as a nominee for the…

3 lessons from the ethnicization of JAMB controversy

OVER the last few days, Irecoiled in horror and disgust as the fairly straightforward case of JAMB exam result fraud by…

My children grew up in Ibadan, but I took them back to the North and married them off —Rahinatu, visually impaired beggar

Rahinatu Ibrahim, popularly called Ganga, recalled with nostalgia when she first embarked on her journey to the…