ICONS: Prince Sam Amuka-Pemu (Uncle Sam)

• He was born on 13 June, 1935 in Sapele, a city in Delta State, Nigeria.

• He is a Nigerian journalist, columnist and publisher, who founded Vanguard Newspapers, and was co-founder of The Punch.

• He was a Daily Times of Nigeria editor and the first editor of the Sunday Punch before he established The Punch with his friend, the late Olu Aboderin, in 1971. He later established Vanguard Newspapers in 1983 with three other Nigerian columnists. Amuka was described as a Gentleman of the Press by President Muhammadu Buhari on his 80th birthday. He was described as an icon and a leading light in Nigerian journalism by Nduka Obaigbena, President of the Newspaper Proprietors’ Association of Nigeria. Amuka-Pemu is the oldest practising media professional in Nigeria today who had been cited by peers. A book entitled From 1939 to the Vanguard of Modern Journalism, written by Kola Muslim Animasaun, who also trained under him, acknowledged his immense contributions to journalism in Nigeria.

• Uncle Sam clocked 90 on Friday, 13 June, 2025.

