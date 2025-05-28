Icons: Josy Ajiboye

ColumnsIcons

•             Josiah Akanbi ‘Josy’ Ajiboye was born on 25 May, 1948.

•             He is a Nigerian painter, illustrator, graphic designer and sociopolitical cartoonist who worked at the Daily Times.

•             He was a cartoonist at the Daily Times newspaper from 1971 to 2000.

•             His weekly cartoon column ‘Josy Ajiboye on Sunday’ was a popular visual form of entertainment during the military era in the country. Ajiboye is regarded among cartoon scholars as the longest-serving African cartoonist and the one who brought the craft to the level of art on the continent.

•             Ajiboye hails from Erinmope, Ekiti State, Nigeria. He was educated at Yaba College of Technology and was taught by some prominent artists such as Yusuf Grillo and Solomon Wangboje.

•             He had his first exhibition in 1977 at the Gong Gallery, Lagos Island. He also had a solo exhibition at Terra Kulture in 2011. All members of Ajiboye’s family (His wife and four children) are all professional artists.

•             Josy Ajiboye clocked 77 on Sunday, 25 May, 2025.

