Ibadan North Rep charges constituents to vote APC candidates

The member representing Ibadan North Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Prince Olaide Akinremi, has charged his constituents to cast their votes for him and all the other All Progressives Congress (APC) candidates in the coming general election, saying that this would mean the sustenance of the dividend of democracy they were enjoying.

Hon Akinremi popularly known as Jagaban gave the charge while addressing beneficiaries of a two-pronged grant and empowerment programme targeted at over 300 of his constituents who are petty traders, widows and other categories of beneficiaries.

The first of the programmes tagged “Sustainability Training and Grant Empowerment for Widows and Less-privileged”, took place on Thursday 5th and Friday 6th January 2023 at D’Ace Hall, Yemetu Ibadan, while the second, “Grant Empowerment for Widows and Petty Traders”, took place the same days at K.S Motel Hall, Total Garden Ibadan.

A statement by Prince Akinremi’s media aide, Mr Michael Adegbuyi, said “these latest set of empowerment programmes are in line with the financial independence and individual sustainability efforts of Prince Akinremi Jagaban to ensure better living standard for the people of Ibadan North Federal Constituency.

”At the first programme, focused on grant empowerment for petty traders and widows held at K.S Motel Hall, selected participants had the opportunity to learn from seasoned resource persons on ways to start and sustainably run businesses.

“The second programme, which was targeted at widows and the less-privileged held at D’Ace Hall, Yemetu, also presented equally knowledge-impacting avenue for selected beneficiaries.

“Representatives of the coordinating agency, Nigerian Building and Road Research Institute (NBRRI) led by Chief Makava Daniel lauded Hon. Olaide Akinremi for being a selfless and outstanding House of Representatives member who cares for the well-being and financial success of his people.”

Addressing the beneficiaries at an event to round off the training at KS Motel, Akinremi said “We started empowerment six months after assuming office. We were in court for one and a half years after the election but that didn’t stop all we are doing for our people and we are grateful to God. What we are doing today isn’t because elections are upon us. We’ve been doing it long before now. We would keep on with our programmes even till the election.

He noted that “nearly 400,000 people registered to vote in Ibadan North Local Government. About 300 or 400 of those who that have benefitted from our programmes are nothing compared to the number of registered voters. So, we must reach out to all our friends and neighbours. Reconcile with your enemies and we must also plead that you vote in such a way that our opponents would not have any reason to go to court this time round.”

He urged them to vote APC candidates in all the elections, saying they should vote for Senator Bola Tinubu for president; Senator Teslim Folarin for governor, himself for the House of Representatives and other APC candidates in the elections.