Agboola Segun Babawale popularly known as Wale 123 is a music promoter, showbiz entrepreneur, artistes manager, and the Chief Executive Officer of Purified Entertainment Company, a registered record label company that specialises in signing the young up and coming artistes in the industry, in this interview with Rukiyat Ogunwade , the music producer reveals his commitment to work with other stakeholders in projecting Ibadan as the next entertainment hub, how he became a music promoter, among others. Excerpts

Can you share how your journey into entertainment industry started?

I started music from the church and was once a choirister, starting as a clef player, before migrating to a keyboard, then to tenor bass, before I finally started singing. Now, I am the Chief Executive Officer of the Purified Entertainment, a record label with passion to nurture young artistes to stardom.

What informed your decision into entertainment business and why did you decide to be promoting upcoming artistes?

Many years back, myself and a friend, David Preye Konwei loved doing music together. The zeal and passion were there and we believed in ourselves that we could do it. Later, we all went our separate ways to find greener pastures so I left Nigeria for Kenya. In Kenya, I started hustling as a chef cum tourist guide. One particular day, I got accommodation for one Nigerian and he told me that Wizkid was in Kenya to perform live at a show and being a fan of Wizkid I decided to go to the show. I met with the Wizkid and that ignited the music passion in me again. I then called my friends in Nigeria, I was so excited, I told them about my encounter with Wizkid and I decided to return to Nigeria to do music. Upon my arrival, I called my childhood friend, David Konwei popularly known as Davidainojadu who was still active in music, I told him about my decision about promoting artistes and we started afresh.

Today, we have three singles that are doing well on Audiomack, we still have more tracks that we are yet to launch, we also have a video that is trending.

What is your advice for the budding artistes?

They should focus on their set goals, they must believe in themselves and be very hard working.They must not forget God in everything they do.

Who are you role models in the industry?

I like Clever J and Danny Young, if I have the opportunity I like to have them in my studio. Wizkid is my Idol, I love him so much because he gave us courage that Afro music can be a global phenomenon and today, Afro music is a global phenomenon, so if I have the opportunity to have Wizkid in my Studio I will cook a nice beat for him.

