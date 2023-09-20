Many people do not like the excess hair on their face and body, unfortunately, they also detest the pain, cost and time used in shaving. And for people in this group, there is no need to be bothered because there are various ways to get rid of hair without the razor and these include everyday solutions and permanent solutions.

Everyday solutions include use of depilatory cream that remove hair by dissolving it at the skin’s surface; these don’t hurt and are easy to use but needs to be used frequently because hair grows back at normal speed and some have bad smell.

Hair removal pads; this is a small handheld buffer with rough surface which is rubbed against the skin with short, quick movements and moderate pressure and hair is gently rubbed out. It doesn’t hurt when used correctly and doesn’t cause soreness but it can be time consuming and may abrade the skin.

Another method is threading where unwanted hair is gathered in a loop of cotton thread, twisted and plucked out. It gives healthier skin than waxing but can hurt and can’t be done at home.

Another method is the old but reliable system of tweezing which involves use of tweezers pluck unwanted hairs individually but is painful and usually reserved for removing just a few hairs at a time but is precise and allows you to remove exactly which hairs you want, one at a time. It is also time consuming.

Waxing is another method but it has a fearsome reputation. This procedure is good for removing stubborn hair from the legs, underarms, bikini area and face when applied cautiously and is suitable for people with coarse, dark hair that contrasts with their light skin. It removes lots of hair relatively quickly, lasts for several weeks but it is painful and difficult to do at home while also expensive when professionals are used.

Sugaring is just like waxing; a thick liquid mixture is applied to the skin, allowed to set, and pulled off with cloth but only uses natural ingredients like a honey-like mixture of sugar, lemon juice and water which is gentler on the skin. It removes lots of hair quickly, lasts for several weeks, can be done at home and has smaller risk of allergies or irritation but has similar pain level to waxing.

Use of epilator, a device that works like an automatic set of tweezers that pulls hairs out with a set of mechanical grabbers; epilators pull on only the hair and not the skin around it so it is less painful. It removes lots of hair quickly, lasts for several weeks, gentler on skin and quicker than tweezing manually.

