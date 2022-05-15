How I got my nicknames ­—Rafsanjani

Auwal Ibrahim Musa is the Executive Director of Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC), Head,

Transparency International (Nigeria) and Chairman, Amnesty International (Nigeria) Board of Trustees. SEGUN KASALI spoke with him on the story of his life as a student, an activist and family man.

Kano must have been an interesting place during in your younger days.

As you know, Kano has a popular name “KANO TIMBIN GIWA KODA ME KAZO ANFIKA” meaning whatever you came to Kano with, you will get more than what you brought, like business, knowledge, money, rich people, character, politics, revolutionary ideas, beautiful women, enjoyment, hospitality and accommodation of others. Kano is also a mini world where you find people of different nationalities; Europeans, Jews, Arabians Americans, Africans, Indians, Chinese and others including Nigerians from different cultures and ethnicity; all doing business successfully in Kano. This means Kano is a very unique and interesting place. Recall that Kano airport was the first commercial airport in Nigeria. So, growing up there was interesting. I was involved in football and watched Chinese and Indian films.

You must have practised some of the actions in Indian and Chinese films.

Not at all. Watching Chinese and Indian movies as a kid was very interesting because language-wise, I understood what they were saying and also learnt different cultures. So, just like I said, Kano was very memorable. I cannot forget my father’s death, it was a terrible experience for me because he was a gentle man, very peaceful and simple.

Did you have to struggle after his death?





Well, the Almighty Allah was very helpful and as a matter of fact, my parents were traders and Islamic scholars. Even though they had no formal western education, they were able to communicate as they did trading in Nigeria and some West African countries. About five past generations of my family were all born and brought up within Kano city. So, I will say as a child, I did not experience the challenges many children are facing today. My parents were not rich but we lived happily.

Who was the disciplinarian between them?

Incidentally, the person we feared most in my family was not even my biological father, but you know in those days, even your neighbour could discipline you, not necessarily your biological parents and we respected our elders. My mother is good but she does not condone misconduct, while my father was very cool, patient, tolerant and loving.

Where then did your passion to become a soldier come from?

I wanted to be a soldier because that time we saw them as heroes and this is why I got involved in Boy’s Scout in my primary school and when I entered secondary school, I was joined the Cadet. My idea and interest was that I wanted to help my country against any external aggression. This coincided with the period when Nigeria was facing threat from Cameroon or Chad.

But what you are doing now is still related.

Yeah, you are correct. What I am doing currently is still about my country’s progress and development but in a different way. I do not regret not becoming a soldier because wherever you find yourself, you can make positive contributions to the development of the country.

This must have spurred your interest to study politics at the university?

True. I studied Political Science at Bayero University, Kano, Nigeria and today I am a human rights, anti-corruption, policy and legislative advocacy activist, interested in positive transformation of Nigeria and Africa. I have also participated in activities that contributed to the general growth and development of the country since I entered the university.

Really?

Yes. When I entered university, in my first year, I enrolled in the student movement. Later, I got elected into the Students’ Union of Bayero University as one of the executives. In 1992, I became the Assistant-General Secretary of National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS). In addition to student activism, I was a member of Women in Nigeria (WIN) a political organisation, and though a supposed women gathering, issues such as women marginalization, exploitation, gender equality, gender-based violence and development of women were advocated by those progressive male and female members. Equally, I was a member of Civil Liberties Organization (CLO) and a member of CDHR. While fighting for the cause of fellow students as an undergraduate, I was already hobnobbing with older activists both within and outside the campus. I was part of the group that participated in the formation of the Campaign for Democracy (CD), an organisation led by the late Dr. Beko Ransome Kuti; Democratic Alternative led by the late Dr. Alao Aka Bashorun, and also a member and coordinator of United Action for Democracy (UAD) led by Mr. Olisa Agbakoba, SAN and late Chima Ubani.

You proceeded with this drive after the university?

After graduating from Bayero University, Kano in 1993/94, I was invited by our senior comrades who established the Community Action for Popular Participation (CAP), a human rights organisation which was organised by progressive minds like Y.Z Ya’u, Bamidele Aturu, Chima Ubani, Abas Hassan, Chom Bagu and late Emma Ezeazu who led as the first executive director. I served as the first Programme Officer in Abuja in 1995 till 2001 when Centre for Democracy and Development, led by current governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, who was the executive director, invited me alongside other board members of CDD like Dr. Kole Shettima and late Dr. Tajudeen Abdu Raheem, to join the organisation in the Abuja office. I was there till 2005 working on various projects on diverse areas on Legislative /Policy Advocacy, Local Democracy, Good Governance, Constitutionalism and Development.

How did CISLAC now come to be?

In 2005, I facilitated the formation of Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) a non-governmental and non-profit civil society organization. It was established primarily to help deepen democracy and promote democratic governance through legislative advocacy, capacity building, research and information-sharing with critical sections of the state, media and civil society in Nigeria, Africa and beyond. Its mission, is to engage state and non-state actors for improved policy and legislative frameworks, transparency and accountability in governance for people-oriented development. It functions as an independent and inclusive civil society platform whose primary purpose is to strengthen the link between civil society and the legislature through advocacy and capacity building for civil society groups and policy makers on various legislative processes, governance issues and actions. The formation of CISLAC arose from the fact that the return to civilian rule in Nigeria was achieved largely by the struggles of civil society organisations especially the human rights and pro-democracy groups. Many activists lost their lives in the demonstrations; and sometimes, violent eruptions which characterised agitations for democracy and the opening of the democratic space in the context of authoritarian military rule and dictatorship. CISLAC is currently one of the major civil society organisations in Nigeria with a primary focus on legislation and legislative processes. CISLAC is also engaged in policy/legislative advocacy, civil society capacity building and media engagement. CISLAC works to train and enlighten civil society on policy making, the responsibilities of the legislature, and the existing policies and legislations affecting Nigerian citizens. It also aims to ensure that the legislature at local, state and federal levels are aware of their relationships with other government bodies and have a responsibility of acting as a voice for the people.

What are your indelible memories of those years?

The day I was elected overwhelmingly by both men and women as one of the stundents’ union leaders. Secondly during our student days we had some major protests against endless transition programmes during the era of military dictatorship. But one unforgettable event was when I was hosting NASS delegates from all over the country for our convention and the school authorities worked with some sections of conservative students to disrupt our convention and they targeted some of us, both from BUK, and other students from other universities. They were looking to attack me in particular but I was very popular within the students especially female students both Muslims and non-Muslims and so they protected me and saved my life, by hiding me in their hostel against those violent sponsored students who wanted to attack us. After we escaped death, we proceeded to ABU Zaria where we eventually held our convention. This I cannot forget in my life.

How did you meet your wife?

I met my wife in Abuja at the British High Commission together with her sister. We greeted each other but had no idea we were going to be friends, talk more of being husband and wife.

How did you work that out then?

We got talking about marriage through her sister who encouraged us and really played an important role. She had options to marry some rich men who approached her but decided to follow a comrade activist working on human rights and social justice in Nigeria.

What were the endearing qualities?

She is responsible, beautiful and from a respectable family in Kano.

How do you relax sir?

I am trying to learn that aspect.

You must have had nicknames.

Oh yes, I have some nicknames, from my parents and friends. So when I was born there was joy in my family because I was the first child and because of this excitement, my grandmother was receiving a lot people who came to celebrate and continuously was receiving gift items. So, they said “this child came with wealth and blessings’’ and therefore they referred to me as Maiwada. Similarly, I got another nickname when I was growing up as a kid which is still my major identity now: Rafsanjani.

What are your philosophies about life?

Just simple, humane, supportive, honest, do and advocate for justice and peace for all irrespective of gender and class.

What are you grateful for?

Remaining focused fighting for social justice, fighting corruption and no deviation or committing any scandal in my both official and private life gives me joy and happiness because integrity is very important in keeping public trust. I cannot forget how ordinary people on the street identity me as someone they look up to when it comes to fighting for their justice and rights. It is an honour for people to identify you for positive contributions. In addition, I cannot forget how CISLAC that started with my idea, has now expanded and engaging globally with physical presence in America and UK. Through this intervention, so many people got jobs and are doing very well both in Nigeria and outside Nigeria. Another very remarkable thing I consider an honour and I’m grateful to God for, is leading some major global organizations at the same time like Transparency International Nigeria, being on the Board of Trustees of Amnesty International Nigeria, chairing Transition Monitoring Group (TMG) and Zero Corruption Coalition ( ZCC) etc. Combining all these roles and playing my role without engaging in anything that will affect or create negative consequences is my greatest happiness and thanks to Him. Having people’s confidence is a huge treasury to keep seriously at the time when there is scarcity of trust and confidence in Nigeria.

IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE