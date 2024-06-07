The Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) has explained Heritage Bank customers can continue to collect monthly pension.

This was posted on the PTAD’s X handle on Thursday evening, 6th June, 2024.

PTAD informed DBS pensioners whose pension bank accounts are with Heritage Bank that, following the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) revocation of the bank’s operating license, they must provide an alternative bank account to continue receiving their monthly pension.

Affected pensioners should email [email protected] with a letter indicating they are Heritage Bank pensioners and attach the following documents:

Pensioner’s account statement from the new bank. BVN slip. PTAD verification slip.

For further information, please contact the Pensioner Support Services Department at 0800-CALL-PTAD (0800-2255-7823) or 02094621700, Monday to Friday, from 9 AM to 4:30 PM.

PTAD added that due to high traffic on the lines, there may be delays in answering calls.

