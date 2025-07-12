How COVID-19 research is revolutionising understanding of brain health —Kelechi Elechi, Nigerian translational scientist

Kelechi Wisdom Elechi is a doctoral researcher specialising in ageing neurodegenerative diseases. With a background in pharmacy, his research focuses on the intersection of COVID-19, neurodegeneration, and translational medicine. In this interview by KINGSLEY ALUMONA, he discusses his career and work on how SARS-CoV-2 infection affects brain health and his vision for improving public health outcomes.

Your career took an interesting turn from the pharmaceutical industry to research. What motivated this transition, and how did working directly with healthcare professionals inform your understanding of the healthcare landscape?

Working in the pharmaceutical industry gave me the opportunity to engage with doctors, specialists, and other healthcare professionals, essentially providing a bird’s eye view of our healthcare system’s strengths and challenges.

In the industry, I was serving as a scientific resource, conducting educational workshops, and helping physicians stay current with clinical evidence. This role taught me how to translate complex research findings into practical clinical applications, which is fundamentally what translational science is about — bridging the gap between laboratory discoveries and real-world patient impact.

Working with key opinion leaders and seeing how treatment decisions are made in resource-limited settings, highlighted the importance of developing interventions that are not just scientifically sound, but also practical and accessible. This industry experience was crucial in shaping my identity as a translational scientist. When I achieved significant engagement targets in my roles, it was not just about commercial success — it was about building relationships that improved patient care through better-informed prescribing practices. This experience reinforced my commitment to ensuring that scientific advances translate into meaningful health outcomes, which is now the cornerstone of my research philosophy.

Your work spans multiple disciplines. How does this interdisciplinary approach benefit public health?

Translational science is about breaking down silos. You cannot understand the neurological impact of COVID-19 by looking at virology alone, or neuroscience alone, or pharmacology alone. My background in pharmacy gives me a unique perspective on drug development and patient care, while my current biomedical science training helps me understand disease mechanisms at the cellular level.

This interdisciplinary approach has led to several insights. For instance, I conducted a narrative review research that has been published in ‘Cureus Medical Journal’ on pandemic-driven drug repurposing, which showed how existing medications like dexamethasone — a cheap, widely available steroid — became life-saving treatments for severe COVID-19 cases. However, we also learned valuable lessons about the importance of generating rigorous evidence, even in a crisis situation.

For public health, this means we can identify both immediate solutions and long-term strategies.

How has your pharmaceutical background influenced your approach to neuroscience research?

My pharmacy training taught me to think about the entire therapeutic pipeline — from drug discovery to patient care. This perspective is invaluable in translational research because it keeps the end goal in focus: improving patient outcomes.

For instance, when I study potential neuroprotective compounds, I do not just look at their biological effects. I consider their pharmacokinetics, safety profiles, manufacturing feasibility, and accessibility. There is no point developing a therapy that works in the lab but is too expensive or complex for real-world use.

My experience as a medical sales consultant also taught me the importance of clear scientific communication. Complex research findings need to be translated into actionable information for healthcare providers and patients.

What inspired you to focus on the intersection of COVID-19 and neurodegenerative diseases?

The pandemic opened our eyes to something we had not fully anticipated — the long-term neurological consequences of COVID-19. As a pharmacist-turned-researcher, I witnessed firsthand how patients with Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease were not just more vulnerable to severe COVID-19, but were also experiencing accelerated disease progression post-infection.

My journey into translational science began with a simple question: Why were we seeing rapid cognitive decline in Alzheimer’s patients and worsened motor symptoms in Parkinson’s patients after they recovered from COVID-19? This led me to my current research, where I am investigating how SARS-CoV-2 infection impacts dopaminergic neurons — the brain cells most affected in Parkinson’s disease.

Can you explain your current research and its potential impact?

My research focuses on understanding how SARS-CoV-2 infection exacerbates neurodegeneration, particularly in Parkinson’s disease. This research is crucial because it helps us understand not just why some COVID-19 survivors develop neurological symptoms, but also how we might prevent or treat these long-term consequences.

What are the most significant findings from your COVID-19 neurological research?

One of our most concerning findings is that COVID-19 can accelerate the very processes that drive neurodegenerative diseases. I have done a literature review on studies where Alzheimer’s patients experienced cognitive decline equivalent to 2-3 years of typical progression within just 6-12 months post-COVID infection.

In Parkinson’s disease, researchers are seeing similar patterns — patients developing new motor symptoms or experiencing rapid worsening of existing ones. From my literature reviews, I came to understand that this happens because SARS-CoV-2 triggers multiple pathways: neuroinflammation, oxidative stress, and direct effects on vulnerable neurons.

But there is hope in these findings. By understanding these mechanisms, researchers could identify potential intervention points. Anti-inflammatory therapies, neuroprotective compounds, and even lifestyle interventions might help mitigate these effects.

You recently published an article on healthcare capacity building in Nigeria. How does this tie into your research goals?

Nigeria, like many low- and middle-income countries, faces a unique burden when it comes to neurodegenerative diseases. We have an ageing population, limited healthcare infrastructure, and cultural challenges around recognising and treating conditions like dementia and Parkinson’s disease.

My review article published in ‘Journal of Public Health Research’ on building healthcare capacity in Nigeria is not separate from my laboratory research — it is complementary. Understanding how diseases manifest in different populations and healthcare settings informs better research questions. For example, environmental factors common in Nigeria, like exposure to pesticides or heavy metals, may interact with COVID-19 to influence neurodegeneration risk.

I believe in research that serves communities. It is not enough to make discoveries in well-resourced laboratories if they do not translate to improved outcomes for patients worldwide, especially in underserved populations.

What does the future hold for your career in translational science in general?

I am excited about the potential for personalised medicine in neurodegenerative diseases. Looking ahead, I plan to delve more into an industry career or a research programme that bridges basic science discoveries with clinical applications, particularly focusing on health disparities and global health challenges. The goal is to ensure that scientific advances benefit everyone, not just those in well-resourced settings.

For translational science overall, COVID-19 has been a catalyst. We have seen how quickly we can move from laboratory discoveries to clinical applications when there is an urgent need and proper coordination. The challenge now is maintaining that momentum for diseases that do not make headlines but affect millions of people worldwide.

As we look towards future pandemics, what lessons from COVID-19 should guide our efforts?

COVID-19 taught us that infectious diseases can have far-reaching consequences beyond the acute illness. We need to build surveillance systems that can detect not just infections, but their long-term sequelae.

From a research perspective, we need rapid-response mechanisms that can quickly pivot to study emerging threats while maintaining scientific rigour. The adaptive platform trials used during COVID-19 should become standard practice.

Most importantly, we need to ensure that pandemic preparedness includes mental health and neurological considerations. The intersection of infectious diseases and brain health is an area we cannot afford to ignore in future planning.

Looking at your trajectory from pharmacy practice in Nigeria to PhD research in Texas, United States, what advice would you give to young African professionals considering similar transitions?

First, do not underestimate the value of your African experience and perspective. The health challenges I witnessed in Nigeria, the resource constraints I navigated, and the community engagement skills I developed have all been assets in my US research career. Your background is not a limitation — it is a unique strength.

Second, be strategic about skill-building. Every role I held — from community pharmacist to medical sales consultant — taught me something valuable for research. Use your current position to develop transferable skills: project management, scientific communication, data analysis, leadership, among others.

Third, start building international networks early. Reach out to researchers whose work interests you, engage on social media, and attend virtual conferences. Many of my opportunities came from the relationships I built before formally applying to programmes.

Finally, be patient with the process but persistent in your goals. The transition from industry to academia, from Nigeria to the US, involves many adjustments. There will be moments of doubt. However, remember that your unique perspective and experiences are exactly what global science needs. The world benefits when brilliant minds from diverse backgrounds. Contribute to solving complex health challenges.