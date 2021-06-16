How COVID-19 pandemic propelled me to write 20 books —15-year-old author, Favour Oluwasuyi

A 15-year-old Senior Secondary School student, Favour Oluwasuyi, has said the stay-at-home order during the COVID-19 pandemic, greatly helped her to discover the hidden talent in her.

Oluwasuyi, who disclosed this during the launch of her two-in-one series published books titled, “Mothers Care is the Best,” and “The End of Jealousy,” said though a lot of people found it difficult to stay unproductive during the pandemic, the period brought about amazing outcomes for her.

Favour, who said she was prevented from going to school like other students in order to curb the spread of the virus, took to writing during the period and the SS3 student of St. Monica’s Girls Grammar School, Ondo town, said she was able to write 20 books with two already published.

She said: “God made me a kind of person that while sitting, I’ll be in deep thought of what to do. I’ll be asking myself that what is my reason for sitting down and if there is no genuine reason, that’s when I’ll be thinking of what to do, so as not to waste my time. That’s when God will start giving me inspiration of what to write.

“I’m a kind of person who can use a picture inside text books to narrate a story. I also get inspiration from notable authors like Wole Soyinka, Williams Shakespeare, Buchi Emecheta, Samuel Alade, among others. I read their books a lot and it has helped me to hone my writing skills. I also like watching animated movies.

“During the pandemic when everyone was asked to sit at home, my mum and my older siblings were engaged in one thing or the other. As the baby of the house, after few days when I was practically doing nothing, I began to imagine things and I decided to put them into writing just not to waste my time. God gave me the inspiration after reading few books and watching animated movies.

“I write mostly in the midnight. Even when I’m on bed and there is an idea flowing through, I’ll wake up and put them down into writing because I might forget.”

Speaking during the book launch, the Permanent Secretary, Ondo State Ministry of Education, Mrs Lola Amuda, assured that the efforts of the young girl would be rewarded by ensuring that the state government adopts the books in the state’s schools.

The permanent secretary, who was represented by Mr Adedayo Akinboboye at the event, emphasised that youths must be encouraged on how to turn challenges to personal gain.

On his part, the principal of Ondo Boys High School, Evangelist Idowu Akinifesi, maintained that with teenagers like Favour, there is hope for Nigeria, stressing those who would replace the likes of Wole Soyinka and others in the field of literature were already emerging.

For Pastor Ambrose Akinborewa, who is the zonal pastor of Bread of Life Zone of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Ondo town, the feat by the young author is what the church wants to be associated with.

Pastor Akinborewa said that the challenges of the country should not hinder anyone to achieve the desired potential, particularly on ways to make meaningful impact on the society.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Lagos Is Second Least Liveable City In The World For 2021

Lagos is the second least liveable city in the world for the year 2021. This is according to the most recent annual ranking put together by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU)…

FACT CHECK: Did UNICEF Say Blocking Children’s Access To Pornography Constitutes Human Rights’ Infringement?

CLAIM 1: A Twitter user claims UNICEF said any efforts to block children from accessing pornography might infringe their human rights.