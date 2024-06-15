At the Africa Hospitality Investment Forum taking place in Namibia this month, Dupe Olusola, Managing Director and CEO, Transcorp Hotels Plc, will receive awards recognising her professional accomplishments.

Dupe became Managing Director and CEO of Transcorp Hotels Plc during the COVID-19 pandemic. She led the company back to profitability faster than most of the world’s hospitality companies.

Under her leadership, the company has extended its offer; historically an award-winning business hotel, the company’s flagship property Transcorp Hilton Abuja had since introduced leisure offerings, finding the perfect blend of business and leisure. The company has also won over 40 awards since Dupe became Managing Director/CEO. She has won several personal awards, including CEO of the Year. Transcorp Hilton Abuja has elevated its status as the place to stay and to hold major events in Nigeria’s capital city.

In November 2023, with banqueting enquiries exceeding capacity, Dupe set up marquees within the grounds of the hotel rather than turn away business.

An excited Olusola after getting notification of the Leadership Award said, “I am deeply honoured to receive the Leadership Award at AHIF. This recognition is a testament to the incredible dedication and hard work of the entire Transcorp Hotels team. Together, we have navigated challenging times and emerged stronger, continually pushing the boundaries of excellence in hospitality. I am proud of what we have achieved and excited about the future as we continue to innovate, expand and deliver outstanding experiences for our guests.”

