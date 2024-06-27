Afrobeats singer and producer, Davido and his wife Chioma have embarked on their honeymoon, with the launch of their newly acquired private jet after their traditional wedding at Eko Hotel on June 25, 2024,
Davido shared images of the jet on his social media handle on June 27, 2024, captioning it with “Let’s first launch this one.”
A video also captured the couple boarding the private jet in Lagos, accompanied by Davido’s team members, including Asa Asika, Lati, and Chioma’s manager, Ubi Franklin.
The exact destination of their honeymoon trip has not been disclosed.
Here are several reactions from Netizens:
Make we first launch this one 😂🏝️😍🍾 pic.twitter.com/4GnqVgQ90B
— Davido (@davido) June 27, 2024
