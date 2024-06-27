Afrobeats singer and producer, Davido and his wife Chioma have embarked on their honeymoon, with the launch of their newly acquired private jet after their traditional wedding at Eko Hotel on June 25, 2024,

Davido shared images of the jet on his social media handle on June 27, 2024, captioning it with “Let’s first launch this one.”

A video also captured the couple boarding the private jet in Lagos, accompanied by Davido’s team members, including Asa Asika, Lati, and Chioma’s manager, Ubi Franklin.

The exact destination of their honeymoon trip has not been disclosed.

Here are several reactions from Netizens:

@betty_nwabunike: Great news congratulations on your wedding in marrying the love of your life Congratulations on your private jet good news all around well done. God bless your home. @Iyalode : I will never be broke in my life!!!! Idolo

@MrsZanga: Davido no go fit get privacy again for this life oo Private jet, but no privacy. Man of the people @GhanaYesu_: Davido has bought more private jet this year than hits for Stonebwoy @OziomaEmerson: Money is talking

Make we first launch this one 😂🏝️😍🍾 pic.twitter.com/4GnqVgQ90B — Davido (@davido) June 27, 2024

