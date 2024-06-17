Some staff of Heritage Bank PLC, whose operating license was recently revoked by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), have narrated sad experiences of losing their jobs.

Two staff of the bank, Amakievi Lambert and Abraham Bolaji, took to LinkedIn to share their experiences, seizing the opportunity to encourage their colleagues to be optimistic about the situation they find themselves.

Lambert described the bank as her professional home, and that the unfortunate revocation of the bank’s license brought uncertainty and challenges for everyone who was part of the bank.

Related Posts No Content Available

“While this news has been difficult to process, I choose to focus on hope and resilience. Heritage Bank PLC was more than just a workplace ─ it was a community where I grew, learned, and forged invaluable relationships,” she stated.

On the other hand, Abraham Bolaji shared how he lost his job five days before his wedding.

He said the news came like a blow, adding, “I was dumbfounded. Where do I start from? Should I postpone the wedding then?”

Bolaji however added that his fiancee kept encouraging him and promised to stand by him irrespective of what the situation was.

“And, yes, the wedding happened and it was beautiful, glorious, and wonderful,” he stated.

Amakievi Lambert mentioned earlier, stated that their journey would not end with the closure of the bank ─ rather, it would be the beginning of a new chapter filled with possibilities.

“To my colleagues who are facing similar uncertainties, let’s stand together and support one another. Let’s leverage our networks, share opportunities, and keep pushing forward,” she added.

Lambert stressed that support and guidance from well-meaning Nigerians during this time would mean the world to her and her colleagues, adding, “If you know of any opportunity, resources, or advice that could help us navigate this transition, please reach out.”

ALSO READ THESE TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE