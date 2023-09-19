Amidst tension and anxiety over the judgment of the Governorship Election Tribunal slated for this week, Governor Caleb Muftwang of Plateau State has enjoined the people of the state to have faith in the three arms of government, believing that God will use the institution to affirm his will on the mandate given to him as governor of the state.

In his broadcast to the people of the state, the governor stated that the recent developments in the state have generated and continue to generate unnecessary tensions, adding that the state is not unaware of activities by some who are busy conspiring to scuttle the relative peace in the state.

“It has also become expedient to address recent political developments. We must not be tempted to throw away the baby and the bath water. We must continue to have faith in the Three Arms of Government and believe that God will still use this great and necessary institution to affirm His will, which you, my dear citizens, graciously and resoundingly expressed on March 18th this year.

“Recent developments have generated and continue to generate unnecessary tensions between our people. We are not unaware of activities by some who are busy conspiring to scuttle the relative peace we are enjoying.

“We must not allow them! We must not allow ourselves to be provoked into making unguarded statements that will only overheat the polity. We must allow the lawful grievance resolution mechanisms to be brought to a logical conclusion in an atmosphere devoid of threats or tension, as some of our saboteurs would love. As a government, we wish to restate our commitment to protecting lives and properties. We, therefore, assure all and sundry to go about their lawful duties without any fear or intimidation”.





The governor urged the youths not to allow people with unexplained wealth to incite them to violence, adding that these are people who occupy positions of honor but are actually dishonorable.

“Unfortunately, their dubious wealth has not brought them the honor they crave, hence their resolve to seek the destabilization of our dear state. Doing the bidding of such miscreants mistaken for honourables will only ruin your God-given potential and destiny. I entreat you to flee from such leaders who preach and scheme evil. We must not allow the modest gains we have made in the last 3 months to be scuttled by the utterances of a few rascals in our midst who found themselves in positions of honor they do not deserve!

“At this juncture, I hereby appeal for calm and restraint. Do not pay attention to merchants of destabilization who are bent on reversing the gains made so far”.

Governor Muftwang warned that, as Chief Security Officer of the state of Plateau State, he will not tolerate any attempts at unsettling the peace of the state and called on any individual or group involved in such conspiracies to desist forthwith.

He stated that security agencies are investigating various leads to track down the crime’s sponsors and deal with any criminal tendencies promptly.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE