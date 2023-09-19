Commander 1 Brigade Nigerian Army Brigadier General Sani Ahmed has charged the combined troops in Zamfara to deal decisively with any person who wants to destroy the peace, especially in Gusau the state capital.

The Commander made the call on Monday late evening while addressing the combined troops for the show of force within Gusau.

In a statement issued today by the Acting Assistant Director Army Public Relations 1 Brigade, Captain Yahaya Ibrahim said the joint show of force is In preparation for the Zamfara state governorship election petition tribunal judgment held on Monday.

“Brigadier General Ahmed issued a clear warning to those who want to foment troubles on the outcome of the elections petition judgment, should leave now or face the consequences of their actions”.

“The Commander calls on the good people of the state to go about their normal businesses as adequate security measures are provided in all flash points, bad spots and strategic places in Gusau.

He urged the people to immediately report any suspicious gatherings and acts of violence in their respective places to the security agencies.

“General Ahmed further assured the people that troops of 1 Brigade, Nigerian Air Force, the Police, Department State Services and all other security agencies within the Area of Responsibility are taking part in the show of force and are ready to protect lives and properties in the state.

He added that the show of force was carried out to dominate and be seen to dominate the entire Zamfara state and Gusau the state capital.

“Similar shows of force are simultaneously carried out at all the Local Government Areas in the state to build the populace confidence and to make the environment safe and secured before, during, and after the pronouncement of the 2023 Zamfara election petition judgment,” he stressed.

