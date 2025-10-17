Hardship: Hold govs, LG chairmen accountable, Ikuforiji tells Nigerians

Former Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Adeyemi Ikuforiji, has urged Nigerians and state lawmakers to hold governors and local government chairmen accountable for development and welfare in their communities, noting that both levels of government now receive significantly higher allocations since President Bola Ahmed Tinubu assumed office in May 2023.

Ikuforiji made the appeal during an interactive session with journalists at his Ikeja residence. He expressed concern that Nigerians often blame the Federal Government for issues that state and local governments should address, despite their increased revenue compared to the period under former President Muhammadu Buhari.

The former Speaker, who is also a member of the Lagos Governance Advisory Council (GAC), said it was wrong to place all the blame on the president, insisting that governors and council chairmen should complement the Federal Government’s efforts.

According to him, if local governments — being the closest tier to the people — perform their duties effectively, citizens will feel less burdened and more supported.

Ikuforiji emphasised that poverty alleviation should start at the grassroots, calling for greater public demand for transparency from governors and council chairmen on how funds are being used.

He also lamented that many State Houses of Assembly have become reluctant to question governors about the use of state resources, unlike during his time when the Lagos Assembly held then-Governor Tinubu accountable.

“Governors and local government chairmen who collect huge money from the Federation Account should complement the efforts of the Federal Government at the lower levels. The problem with the country is that faults are always put on the head of the president. We should reorientate our people, people should be made to demand accountability from local government chairmen and governors,” he said.

Ikuforiji praised President Tinubu for his decisive start since taking office, noting that his record as Lagos governor from 1999 to 2007 showed his capacity to deliver results.

He commended the president’s decision to remove fuel subsidies, saying it was a bold move that would benefit Nigeria in the long term.

Addressing concerns about hardship, he said correcting the accumulated problems of the past would take time and urged Nigerians to be patient as the reforms take effect.

On the 2027 general elections, Ikuforiji advised against election boycotts, warning that such actions could allow politicians to manipulate the process. He also supported the National Assembly’s proposed electoral reforms, including early elections to allow time for legal disputes to be settled before swearing-in.

He backed the idea of holding all elections on the same day, noting that it would save time and resources.

Speaking on Nigeria’s debt situation, Ikuforiji said borrowing was not necessarily a problem, but citizens should pay attention to how loans are used. He added that no nation could fund its budget entirely without external financing and expressed confidence that President Tinubu was on the right path to economic recovery.

He acknowledged the challenges Nigerians are facing but said he was optimistic that the ongoing reforms would eventually bring relief.

Reacting to the presidential pardon of 175 Nigerians, Ikuforiji said the president should not be blamed for the names on the list, explaining that the Committee on Prerogative of Mercy handled the process.

On his political future, Ikuforiji said his next move would be determined by God, recalling how in 2002 he initially planned to run for the chairmanship of Epe Local Government but later contested and won a seat in the Lagos State House of Assembly.

