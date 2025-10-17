Cross River govt sets six million target in voter registration campaign

A Special Assistant to the Governor of Cross River State on Youth Mobilization (South), Ekpo Okon Tete, has said that the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) sensitization campaign across the state is aimed at mobilizing six million eligible voters ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Tete, who spoke during a youth sensitisation and commissioning exercise in Calabar, said the initiative was designed to “commission the youths” to take ownership of the registration process and understand that the Permanent Voter’s Card (PVC) is not just a tool for voting but an essential means of personal identification in Nigeria.

“Many people believe the PVC is only for voting, but it goes beyond that. It’s needed for school registration, travel, and even national identification. We are encouraging every youth in Cross River to get registered,” Tete stated.

The exercise attracted over 200 youths across the seven LGAs of the Southern senatorial district of the state.

He emphasised that boosting the state’s voter strength to six million would enhance its political relevance and bargaining power at the national level.

“Once you have the numbers, you have a stronger voice in national politics. We want Cross River to be heard. With six million votes, our governor will have the strength to negotiate better for our people,” he said.

Tete, who described Governor Bassey Otu as a “transformative and youth-friendly leader,” urged young people to mobilize others from marketplaces, schools, churches, and communities to register for their PVCs, assuring that the governor’s developmental strides deserve continued support.

He cautioned youths against being deceived by opposition parties, stressing that “any state that plays opposition to the national will suffer setbacks,” and called on all residents to rally behind the Otu-led administration.

Also speaking at the event, the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Political Affairs, Office of the Chief of Staff, Dunamis Archibong, disclosed that Governor Otu had approved the establishment of two voter registration support centers in each of the 18 local government areas of the state to aid the CVR exercise.

Archibong explained that the exercise is non-partisan and designed to complement the work of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) by taking registration services closer to the people.

“His Excellency has put modalities in place to ensure no one is left out. These centers are not for party members alone. Whether you belong to APC, PDP, or any other party, as long as you are a Cross Riverian, you can register,” he said.

According to him, the centers are operated by trained “tech teams” who handle online pre-registration before applicants proceed to INEC offices for biometric capture.

He added that the CVR exercise, which began in the southern senatorial district, has now extended to the central zone and will soon move to the northern part of the state.

“The six million target is achievable. We are already seeing massive turnout in the south and central districts. Once we compile reports from the remaining areas, the figures will speak for themselves,” Archibong assured.

The sensitization campaign is part of Governor Otu’s “People First” agenda aimed at increasing civic participation, ensuring electoral readiness, and strengthening the political voice of Cross River State at the national level.

