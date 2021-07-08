Gunshots as Imo Assembly suspends six lawmakers

There were sporadic gunshots by security personnel at the Imo State House of Assembly, on Thursday, following a protest that erupted between the representative of Ihitte Ubomma, Hon Onyemaechi Njoku, and the speaker, Hon Paul Emeziem, on the floor of the house.

The problem started with the suspension of six House of Assembly members for alleged unparliamentary conduct.

Speaker Emeziem (APC Onuimo), who made the announcement at the plenary session of the house, said the decision was taken at the executive session.

He said that some members had been conducting themselves in an unparliamentary manner thereby bringing the house to ridicule.

He said: “We have thoroughly examined this issue at the executive session of the house and have resolved that peace and order must continue to reign.”

According to the speaker the executive session had therefore recommended the suspension of the members who engaged in different misconducts, adding that the action was in line with ensuring that the image of the house remained as it should be while providing a functional environment and the synergy to ensure all arms of government work together.

The suspended members are Mr Kennedy Ibeh (APC Obowo), Mr Philip Ejiiogu (PDP Owerri North), Mr Uche Ogbuagu (APC Ikeduru), Mr Dominic Ezerioha (APC Oru west, Mr Anyadike Nwosu (PDP Ezinihitte Mbaise) and Mr Onyemaechi Njoku (APC Ihitte Uboma).

Emeziem also announced the change in the office of the Chief Whip from Dr Arthur Egwim (APC Ideato North) to Obinna Okwarra (APC Nkwerre).

He also announced that all standing committees of the House have been dissolved.

Meanwhile, the suspended members had objected to their suspension, describing it as illegal and undemocratic and promised to continue to attend plenary.

The member representing Ihitte Ubomma Hon Njoku, who was a member of the dissolved Ethics, Privileges and Information Committee, said their alleged misconduct was never brought to the committee.

Njoku told house correspondents that he would continue to attend plenary sessions as his suspension “is invalid and undemocratic.”

Similarly, Hon Arthur Egwim (APC Ideato North) added that the speaker did not follow the proper procedure in removing him as chief whip.

He stated that there were no valid grounds for his removal as no petition was brought against him and no existing case of proven misconduct.

Uche Ogbuagu (APC Ikeduru) maintained that no Executive Session was held as the members had been waiting for the speaker to announce the venue for the Executive Session.

Ogbuagu added that he was surprised at the alleged unparliamentary conduct as he had just attended his first sitting since the resumption of the house.

Mrs Ngozi Obiefule (APC Isu) added that every request to know the venue of the purported executive session on the house WhatsApp platform was not responded to.

