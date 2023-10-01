The President of the Republic of Guinea-Bissau, Umaro Sissoco Embaló, conferred the National Order of Merit, Cooperation, and Development Medal on the former Force Commander of the ECOWAS Stabilisation Support Mission to the Republic of Guinea-Bissau (ESSMGB), Brigadier General Al-Hassan Muhammad Grema, at the Presidential Palace in Bissau.

This was disclosed in a statement made available to defence correspondents in Abuja by the Acting Director of Defence Information, Brigadier General Tukur Gusau.

According to Brigadier General Gusau, “Nigeria’s own Gen. Grema was the pioneer Force Commander of the ESSMGB, which was deployed to Guinea-Bissau in April 2022, following the failed coup attempt in the country on February 1, 2022, during which the President and his cabinet were attacked at the Palacio do Governo while holding a meeting.

“The ESSMGB, under Gen. Grema’s 17-month stewardship, stabilised Guinea-Bissau and ensured peace and stability.

According to many sources, the presence of the ESSMGB ensured an atmosphere of peace and security in the fragile West African country, as evidenced by the significant increase in economic activities and the return of many INGOs and global organisations.

“Several countries, including the US, are also working on reopening their diplomatic missions and offices in Bissau.”

The statement explained that during the award ceremony, which was well attended by the Guinea-Bissau military and political top hierarchy, President Embalo praised Gen. Grema and wished him well.

It further added that the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Gwabin Musa, commended Brig. Gen. Grema for making Nigeria proud and urged other commanders in various foreign missions to emulate the shining example of the senior officer.

