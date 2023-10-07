The Coalition for Credible Election has petitioned the Inspector General of Police (IGP) over the renewed political violence in Kogi State ahead of the November 11 gubernatorial election in the state.

The group while holding a Peace Walk on Saturday in Abuja, said they petitioned the IGP over political violence allegedly orchestrated by some politicians in the state.

Addressing journalists during the Peace Walk, the Coordinator of the group, Comrade Israel Abiodun said they were concerned that the Police mention a Gubernatorial candidate of a particular party whom they said had been undermining security efforts in the state.

He said the Police, in a recent statement, said the politcian had been invited on several occasions, just like other candidates, in line with investigations into allegations of violence but he had refused to honour the invitations, yet up till now, he has not been declared wanted when we all know that he doesn’t have constitutional immunity but already acting above the law.

The Group’s Coordinator said it is for this reason that they are calling on the Nigeria Police to declare the politician wanted if he fails to honour their invitation.

Abiodun further alleged that the politician in question moves around with armed thugs, undermining security efforts and constitutes a threat to the peace of Kogi State.

He said the state can’t have a situation whereby anyone will be acting with impunity while people are dying.

Abiodun added that the young lady, Khadijat Yahaya, who was murdered cold-blood allegedly by political thugs cannot be allowed to die without proper investigations, arrest and prosecution of culprits.

“She must get justice. We wonder how a man accused of moving around with ‘thugs armed to the teeth’ would turn around to call an innocent soul a thug”,

He further alleged that the politician has been fond of promoting ethnic divisions and supporting violence even by Police admissions and he cannot be allowed to continue riding roughshod on Kogi State without the intervention of security agencies.