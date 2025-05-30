Gombe NOA visits orphanage, children-focused centres, others

The Gombe State office of the National Orientation Agency (NOA) on Friday organised a visit to orphanages and children-focused centres in Gombe, with the purpose of advocating for the rights and welfare of vulnerable children, promoting value reorientation, and encouraging societal support for these children.

Speaking during the visit, the State Director of NOA, Adaline Waye Patari, said that, “Such visits also serve as an opportunity to highlight the importance of education, skill development, and the overall well-being of children in line with NOA’s mandate.”

During the visits, she emphasised the importance of protecting the rights of children, particularly those in vulnerable situations, such as orphans and children in shelters.

According to her, the visit aimed to promote value reorientation by encouraging society to show compassion, kindness, and responsibility towards vulnerable children.

On support for education and skill development, she advocated for access to quality education and skill acquisition programmes for children in orphanages and care centres.

Adaline Waye Patari also encouraged community involvement, calling on individuals, organisations, and communities to support orphanages and children-focused centres through donations, mentorship, and volunteerism.

In her key messages to orphanages and children-focused centres, the NOA State Director told the children, “You Are Special and Loved. Dear children, you are special, and you are loved. You are the future of Nigeria, and we believe in your potential to achieve great things.”

She stressed that, “Education is Your Right. Education is the key to unlocking your dreams. Study hard, learn new skills, and never stop believing in yourself. The National Orientation Agency is here to support you.”

She advised the children to stay positive and resilient, stressing that, “No matter the challenges you face, always stay positive and resilient. You have the strength to overcome any obstacle and achieve your dreams.”

To caregivers and staff, the NOA State Director showed appreciation for their work, stating that, “We commend your dedication and selflessness in caring for these children. Your work is invaluable, and you are making a difference in their lives.”

She then gave them encouragement to continue, saying, “Continue to provide a safe, nurturing, and supportive environment for these children. Together, we can help them reach their full potential.”

To the community and society, Adaline Waye Patari called for support, stating that, “We urge individuals, organisations, and communities to support orphanages and children-focused centres. Your contributions—whether through donations, mentorship, or volunteerism—can make a significant difference in the lives of these children.”

She added that, “Let us create a society where every child feels included, valued, and supported, regardless of their background or circumstances.”

During the visit, the Director-General also donated essential items, providing food, clothing, educational materials, and other necessities to support the children and the orphanage.

NOA also called on the government and stakeholders to implement policies that protect the rights of orphans and vulnerable children, including access to education, healthcare, and social services.

She also advocated for the inclusion of skill acquisition programmes in orphanages to equip children with practical skills for the future, and encouraged partnerships between orphanages, NGOs, and private sector organisations to improve the quality of care and opportunities for the children.

To the children, NOA charged them to, “Dream big, work hard, and never give up. You are the leaders of tomorrow, and we are here to support you every step of the way.”

To the caregivers, she stressed that, “Your work is a labour of love, and we appreciate your efforts. Keep up the good work, and know that you are not alone in this journey.”

To the community, she called, “Let us all come together to support these children. Every child deserves a chance to thrive, and together, we can make that happen.”

She concluded the visit by reaffirming NOA’s commitment to promoting the rights and welfare of children, particularly those in vulnerable situations, and encouraged everyone to play their part in building a society where every child has the opportunity to succeed.

According to her, “Together, let us ensure that no child is left behind. Let us give them the love, care, and opportunities they deserve. Thank you, and may God bless Nigeria.”

