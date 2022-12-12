Group expresses confidence in Acting DG, Uba, NYSC

The Good Governance Project in Nigeria (GGPIN), a youth-based civil society group, has expressed total confidence in the leadership of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) under Mrs Christian Uba, noting that the Acting Director-General of the Scheme had hit the ground running in the past few weeks as she had ushered in a new sense of optimism, belief, and enthusiasm.

It would be recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari had ordered the sack of Brigadier- General Mohammed Fadah who just served six months in office as NYSC boss and replaced him with Mrs Ubah.

The group took this stand in a statement signed by its Chairman, Bala Mustapha, copy of which was made available to newsmen in Lagos, saying Uba, the new NYSC Acting DG had restored confidence in the scheme, carrying out her operations with dignity, integrity, and diligence.

According to Mustapha, the Acting DG has already outperformed her predecessor, touring the nation to motivate corps members and staff, describing her visit to the family of the late Oluwole Adetiran, the composer of the NYSC anthem, as timely and an evidence of Uba’s compassion, empathy, and kindness.

Mustapha said her positive impact was already rubbing off on corps members who had cause recently, chatting with the Acting DG during the ongoing orientation exercise across the country, urging the Federal Government to permanent her appointment.

“Uba is a disciplined and transparent Nigerian, a great inspiration to the youths, and a thoroughbred administrator who would stop at nothing to see the Scheme back on track,” he said.

“In less than one month, she has revived the Scheme and all the innovative ideas that were once abandoned have been restored.

“Nigerians have seen the SAED program of the NYSC being revitalized by the acting DG.

“No fewer than 100, 000 youths are currently being trained and mentored in skill acquisition and entrepreneurship development for self-reliance annually.

“We want to, therefore, pass a vote of confidence on Uba and urge the Federal Government to permanent her appointment,” he added.