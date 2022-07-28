Group congratulates Adegoroye on appointment as minister

The Ondo State Maritime Media Forum (OSMMF) has congratulated Prince Ademola Adegoroye on his appointment by President Muhammad Buhari as the Minister of State for Transportation.

OSMMF also congratulated Alhaji Mu’azu Jaji Sambo on his appointment by President Buhari as the Minister of Transportation.

OSMMF in a statement by its chairman, Gboyega Oni, and secretary Tunde Ayodele, described the appointment of Prince Ademola Adegoroye as a result of hard work and commitment to building Nigeria.

The statement reads, “we are happy to felicitate our dear brother, Prince Ademola Adegoroye, on his appointment as the Minister of State for Transportation by President Muhammad Buhari.

“There is no doubt that your appointment is a result of your hard work and commitment to the people of Ondo State and Nigeria as a country.

“We are confident that you will successfully steer the maritime economy positively and continue to play a constructive role in the shipping sector.

“We strongly believe that Prince Ademola Adegoroye will bring to bear his wealth of experience in the nation’s transportation, particularly the maritime industry.

“We also have a conviction that the minister of state working with the minister shall be a springboard for the full take-off of the Olokola Deep Sea Port in Ondo State.”

“In your new role as a minister, our group, which consists of over 20 journalists in the daily newspapers and specialized maritime magazines and online platforms, has resolved to support you in the course of your assignments to make the maritime sector of the economy to be the hub of shipping and port activities.

