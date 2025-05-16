Gov Lawal commissions renovated Gusau general hospital

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to revitalizing the state’s healthcare sector, as he commissioned the fully renovated and remodeled General Hospital, Gusau, on Friday.

A statement by his spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, highlighted that the hospital’s facelift covered key units including the Accident and Emergency, Gynecology and Maternity Wards, Administrative Block, Amenity Ward, and Special Care Baby Unit (SCBU). Other upgraded sections are the Maternity Theatre, Radiology Department, Orthopaedic Ward and Theatre, General Outpatient Department (GOPD), as well as the ENT, Eye, and Dental Clinics.

Speaking at the ceremony, Governor Lawal recalled inheriting a “neglected and underfunded” healthcare system upon assuming office in May 2023. He lamented that, at the time, the entire state had only one functioning ultrasound machine—held together by seal tape.

“In response, we declared a state of emergency in the health sector to address decaying infrastructure, equip hospitals, and build capacity among healthcare professionals,” he said.

The Governor noted that the Gusau General Hospital commissioning is part of a broader reform under his administration’s Rescue Agenda, which has already seen the renovation of general hospitals in Kaura, Maradun, Maru, and Nasarawa Burkullu.

He also disclosed ongoing plans to commission other key facilities, including Ahmad Sani Yariman Bakura Specialist Hospital Gusau, General Hospitals in Talata Mafara, Shinkafi, Tsafe, and the full equipping of Anka General Hospital.

“These interventions reflect our vision to build a modern, functional, and sustainable healthcare system that reduces external referrals and ensures Zamfara citizens access quality care close to home,” he added.

Governor Lawal urged hospital management to prioritize proper usage and maintenance of the facility and equipment, ensuring longevity and optimal service delivery.