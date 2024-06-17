Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago, of Niger State has sympathise with his Special Adviser on Digital Media and Strategy, Abdulberqy Usman Ebbo, over the death of his mother, Hajiya Adama Aliyu.

The Governor, in a condolence message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Bologi Ibrahim, expressed his deepest condolences to his Special Adviser, his immediate and extended families over the loss.

He observed that the death of a parent creates a vacuum that words cannot easily fill, as they usually serve as a beacon of love, wisdom, comfort, and strength.

Governor Umaru Bago said raising a hardworking personality like his Special Adviser is a testament that the deceased was indeed a responsible mother, who was able to inculcate good moral values in her children.

While reminding him that to grieve is not a sign of weakness but an induction of the love and connection he shared with his mother, the Governor, encouraged his Special Adviser to remain steadfast in the will of Allah even in his moment of grief.

He also urged him to take solace in the fact that his mother lived a good life, such that impacted positively on many.

The Governor thereby prayed to Allah to grant the deceased Aljannah Firdausi and comfort all those affected by her demise.