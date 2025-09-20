Gov Adeleke, Ooni, others back Egbeje Ede School Contest

Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, and Ariya TV CEO, Dr. Idris Olagoke Badmus, have endorsed Egbeje Ede, a Yoruba board game designed to promote the language among students.



The pre-trial competition, sponsored by Dr. Badmus, was held at the Ooni’s Palace, Ile-Ife. Akinremi Testimony of Gracefield College won the contest, while Iyanda Yakub of the same school emerged runner-up. Kazeem Balqees of Shepherd Hill Model College placed third. Seven schools from Ile-Ife participated.



Speaking through Soko Kemade Eligbaju, the Ooni urged Yoruba people to preserve their language as a vital part of cultural identity. The Olupo of Oluponna, Oba Abdul Rafiu Oyekanmi Mosobalaje, similarly called on parents to speak Yoruba at home and teach children Omoluabi values.

Professor Ajibade Olusola of Obafemi Awolowo University challenged policymakers to strengthen Yoruba studies in schools and dismissed the belief that early use of Yoruba hinders English fluency, calling it a “total fallacy.”



Organisers thanked Governor Adeleke for his support of education and Ariya TV for providing coverage. “We hope to expand this competition on a larger scale soon,” said co-creator, Dayo Taiwo.



The state’s Commissioner for Education, Mr. Dipo Eluwole, alongside top officials, also hailed the initiative as a creative tool to promote Yoruba language and culture among students.