Gospel music aficionados have reason to celebrate as the talented British-Nigerian gospel singer Deola Jewel unveils her latest musical masterpiece titled “FLEX MUSCLE.”

The music video has become an instant success, drawing positive attention to the singer, whose voice and passion for gospel music keep taking her to new heights.

The release comes as a double delight for Deola and her fans, as it coincides with the celebration of her 10th wedding anniversary.

Deola Jewel, known for her soul-stirring gospel melodies and powerful vocal prowess, has consistently delivered music that touches the hearts of many.

“Flex Muscle” promises to be no exception, with its inspirational lyrics and captivating melody. Fans eagerly anticipate the release, expecting it to become another chart-topping hit in her illustrious career.

In a heartwarming twist to this joyous occasion, Deola Jewel’s husband surprised her with a lavish anniversary gift that left her in awe.

To commemorate a decade of love and togetherness, he presented her with a brand-new Range Rover, symbolising not only his enduring love but also his appreciation for her musical journey.

Deola Jewel expressed her gratitude and excitement about both her new music release and the stunning anniversary gift, saying, “This anniversary gift and the release of ‘FLEX MUSCLE’ are a testament to the incredible support and love I have received from my husband and my fans over the years.

I am immensely blessed, and I can’t wait to share this new song with the world.”

With her powerful vocals and a brand-new Range Rover, Deola Jewel’s 10th wedding anniversary is shaping up to be a milestone celebration to remember.

Fans and well-wishers eagerly await the release of “FLEX MUSCLE,” anticipating that it will be yet another soul-enriching addition to her already impressive discography.

