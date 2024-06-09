Gombe State Government is exploring a robust partnership with COPAG Bladna of Morocco in a bid to unlock the full potential of its livestock resources to pave the way for more profitable dairy business ventures and a thriving agricultural economy.

The State Governor, Yahaya Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya led a delegation on a visit to the largest dairy factory in Taroudant, Agadir, Morocco, as part of his investment mission in the North African country.

He expressed his government’s desire to facilitate setting up a similar venture even on a smaller scale through a public-private partnership (PPP) arrangement involving the Gombe, COPAG, and private sector investors in Gombe.

The Governor also emphasized the ongoing efforts by his administration to organize livestock cooperatives to meet the increasing demand for dairy products.

Inuwa Yahaya said that plans are underway to build a state-of-the-art abattoir and cattle market, which will serve as a regional hub for livestock business activities and their value chains.

According to him, “The Wawa-Zange grazing reserve in Gombe State holds immense potential for milk collection and processing.

Inuwa Yahaya also stated that, “Our goal is to introduce sustainably produced dairy products such as flavoured milk, butter, cheese, and yoghurt, modelled after COPAG’s successful approach.”

This initiative, he said, will help generate numerous direct and indirect job opportunities, significantly contributing to the state’s economic growth and modernization of the livestock sector.

He also explained that the establishment of the 1000-hectare Muhammadu Buhari Industrial Park in Gombe is to encourage the setting up of processing industries to further enhance the state’s agro-industrial landscape.

During the visit, the Governor and his delegation toured various COPAG facilities, including the dairy factory, animal feed plant, milk and juice processing plants.

COPAG President Moulay M’hamed Loultiti, who guided the tour, expressed his commitment to supporting Gombe State’s investment initiatives through technical support and other collaborative means.

“Since our founding, COPAG has been dedicated to fostering efficient, profitable, and value-creating agriculture,” Loultiti explained.

According to him, “Our integrated strategy has strengthened our agricultural expertise, marketing capabilities, and industrial skills, ensuring high customer satisfaction and loyalty.”

The parties are expected to formalize this partnership, with follow-up visits planned to perfect the arrangement as contained in a statement by Ismaila Uba Misilli, Director-General, (Press Affairs)

Government House, Gombe.

ALSO READ THESE TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE