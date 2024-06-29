Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, on Friday, convened a quarterly meeting with members of the Gombe State Honorary Advisory Council at the Governor’s Lodge in Abuja.

The Council, chaired by Emeritus Professor Idris Mohammed and comprising eminent experts from diverse sectors, discussed a broad range of critical issues affecting the state.

Key topics of discussion included investment promotion, higher education, pension reforms, human resource management in the health sector, and innovative strategies for combating the challenge of out-of-school children.

The council also identified effective solutions for several vital development issues such as energy infrastructure, agricultural development and measures to mitigate the impact of the current cost of living crisis on the residents of Gombe State.

During the meeting, Inuwa Yahaya emphasised the importance of engagement with the honorary advisors in driving the state’s development agenda forward.

He noted that the insights and recommendations from the council would be instrumental in shaping policies and implementing programmes aimed at improving the socio-economic well-being of the people of Gombe State.

Emeritus Professor Idris Mohammed commended the Governor for his inclusive governance and his resolve to leverage expertise in addressing the diverse challenges facing Gombe State.

The Advisory Council, serving as the state’s premier advisory body, was established in 2023 by Governor Inuwa Yahaya to guide the formulation of strong policies for the state’s development and to identify effective solutions to development challenges the state faces as contained in a statement by Ismaila Uba Misilli, Director-General (Press Affairs), Government House, Gombe.

