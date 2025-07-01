Cross River female students win engineering contest

Government Secondary School Ntiton Ekori in Yakurr Local Government Area of Cross River State has emerged winner of an engineering competition organized by the Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria (APWEN), Calabar chapter.

The competition, held over the weekend at the Ugep Community Town Hall in Yakurr, featured 11 secondary schools. Ntiton Ekori secured the star prize, which included an undisclosed cash reward, after outperforming its peers.

Represented by three students—Delight Egwu, Joy Usani, and Ire Okoi—the school attributed its success to dedication and hard work. Teacher of the winning team, Mr. Esu Offor, commended the students for their outstanding performance and for making their school proud.

Sponsored by SERMATECH Construction firm, the competition focused on engaging female students in practical engineering exercises under the theme, “Together We Engineer.” The event aimed to inspire young girls to consider careers in engineering and break gender stereotypes.

Chairperson of APWEN Calabar, Engr. Faith Edu-Itam, said the initiative was designed to challenge the notion that engineering is a male-dominated field. She urged parents to support their daughters in pursuing careers in engineering, emphasizing that inclusive development is vital to national growth.

Yakurr Local Government Chairman, Mr. Yabila Inyang, represented by the Supervisor for Education, Mr. Godwin Thomas, praised the organizers for promoting science and engineering awareness among young girls.

Also speaking, Chairman of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) Calabar Branch, Engr. Joseph Alaga, represented by Engr. George Ikpi Itam, encouraged the use of teaching aids to mentor aspiring female engineers.

