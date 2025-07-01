Be peaceful with your host communities, Igede leadership charged

Speaker of the Ogun State House of Assembly, Hon. Oludaisi Elemide, has stressed on the importance of peaceful coexistence between the Igede people and their host communities in the state.

Hon. Elemide made the remarks recently while hosting the Ad’Igede One in the state, Chief Samuel Onwuna and some members of his delegation during a courtesy call on the Speaker at the Assembly complex, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

The Speaker lauded the Igede community in the state for fostering cordial relationships with other residents in their various host communities; urging the Igede people to prioritise peace, harmony and respect the culture of their host communities and continued to see the state as their home.

Earlier, Chief Onwuna described the people of the state as one of the the most accommodating in the country, while commending the Speaker and members of the state House of Assembly for their efforts in resolving the leadership issues among Igede people in the state in the recent past.

Onwuna solicited the Assembly’s support for the various activities of the group, just as he expressed gratitude to the Speaker for his support to the Igede community.