Hospitals in Gaza risk turning into morgues without electricity, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) says.

Gaza’s only power plant ran out of fuel on Wednesday, and back-up generators could stop working in hours, it adds.

Medical centres have been overwhelmed after Israel imposed a “complete siege” on Gaza and pounded the territory with air and artillery strikes.

Hamas launched an unprecedented attack on southern Israel on Saturday.

Israel has vowed not to restore electricity or allow basic resources and humanitarian aid into Gaza until Hamas releases around 150 hostages it abducted during its attacks on Saturday.

“As Gaza loses power, hospitals lose power, putting newborns in incubators and elderly patients on oxygen at risk. Kidney dialysis stops, and X-rays can’t be taken,” said Fabrizio Carboni, the ICRC’s director for the region.

“Without electricity, hospitals risk turning into morgues.”

He added that hospitals were still running on generators – but fuel would only last “for a few hours”.

(BBC)

