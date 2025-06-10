Future of Africa’s agriculture hinges on emerging technologies — Jonathan

Former Nigerian President and African Agricultural Technology Foundation (AATF) Ambassador, Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, has declared that the future of Africa’s agriculture lies in the continent’s readiness to adopt and scale emerging technologies.

He stated this call during a keynote address at the 2025 edition of the African Conference on Agricultural Technology (ACAT) held in Kigali, Rwanda.

Speaking at the opening of the Conference, Jonathan emphasized that Africa stands at a historic crossroads, one that demands visionary leadership and strategic investment.

“On one road lies the continued struggle with food insecurity; on the other lies a bold vision of Africa as a global powerhouse in food and nutritional security, powered by innovation, partnerships, and transformative investment,” Jonathan stated.

He underscored the continent’s vast agricultural potential, pointing out that Africa holds 60 percent of the world’s uncultivated arable land, a youthful population, and diverse agro-ecological zones, all of which can be harnessed to drive sustainable development and lift millions out of poverty.

The Nigerian ex-President particularly highlighted the role of technology in revolutionizing African agriculture.

He cited innovations such as precision farming, drone technology, satellite imaging, and artificial intelligence as critical tools that can enhance farming outcomes across the value chain, from planting to marketing.

“Digital tools can revolutionize what we do with every seed or grain in our hands. But for these innovations to succeed, Africa must invest in rural infrastructure, digital literacy, and affordable connectivity”, he said.

Jonathan also stressed the need for regional cooperation and cross-sector collaboration, noting that no single country or institution can achieve agricultural transformation alone.

He called on African governments, private sector players, research institutions, civil society, and farmers to work together to drive a new era in agriculture.

“Our farmers, especially women and youth, must be at the heart of every policy and investment strategy. When we invest in them, we invest in our collective future”, Jonathan urged.

He further called for long-term, strategic investments in agriculture, moving beyond donor-dependent and sporadic funding.

Reiterating the commitments made under the Maputo and Malabo Declarations, he urged African governments to allocate at least 10 percent of national budgets to the sector and to encourage private investment through risk guarantees and favorable policies.

Jonathan also warned of the mounting threat posed by climate change, advocating for climate-smart agricultural practices that promote resilience, ecosystem restoration, and sustainable resource use.

“The time to act is now. Let us build systems that are resilient, inclusive, and just. Let us ensure that Africa will not only feed herself but become a net exporter of food to the world”, he appealed.