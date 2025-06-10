Osun community petitions Police over security threats

Residents of the Ita-Apa community in the Atakumosa East Local Government Area of Osun State have lamented the continuous insecurity in the town.

The residents, in a petition sent to the Assistant Inspector General (AIG) of Police, Zone 11, Osogbo, alleged that some hoodlums who are disciples of a notorious cultist, Bode Omokayode, have been terrorising the community.

Tribune Online learnt that Omokayode, popularly known as ‘Bode Itaapa’, was arrested by operatives of the police anti-cultism unit in Ilesa in April 2024.

He was later transferred to the Force Headquarters, Abuja, where he was subsequently arraigned in court.

However, the petitioners, through their counsel, Nathaniel Oginni of the Equity Chamber, alleged that since Omokayode’s arrest, some hoodlums have been causing problems in the community.

The petition dated May 06, 2025, noted that the hoodlums have vowed that there would be no peace in the community until Omokayode is released.

The petitioners urged the police to completely rout those threatening the lives and property of the people in the community.

The petition reads in part, “Sir, we have drawn particular attention to the fact that the reprisal attacks are a flowback from our earlier police action, which rightly led to the detention of the ringleader of these reported hoodlums.

“Bode Ita-Apa is still in police custody in Abuja, and apparently, his disciples have made a vow not to allow peace to reign in Ita-Apa for as long as their leader is in custody.

“Until there is a holistic rooting out of all the elements of threat to life and property in our client’s community, the people in that community will remain endangered by functionaries of the cartel that had held themselves out to terrorise the community and made life very difficult for them.

“Sir, we humbly request that the situation in that community requires a serious and comprehensive security approach to get out all elements that may have constituted themselves as a threat to life and property in the community,” they submitted.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE