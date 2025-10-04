Funding crisis: US government shutdown continues as Senate talks end in deadlock 

The funding crisis that resulted in the United States (US) government shutdown deepened on Friday as senators voted for a fourth time to reject a funding fix proposed by President Donald Trump’s Republicans.

The Senate’s failure to agree on the government funding is set to stretch the shutdown into next week as federal agencies have been out of money since Wednesday — with a wide range of public services crippled.

As a result of deadlocked talks in Congress on how to keep the lights on, AFP News reports that tourist sites such as the Washington Monument have closed, key data on employment has been delayed and some official websites have ground to a halt, although other areas of government have yet to be affected.

If the problem persists, some 750,000 employees are likely to be put on furlough — a kind of enforced leave with backpay after the shutdown.

According to AFP, Friday’s vote on a short-term fix was the last chance of the week to end the crisis as Senate leaders have no plans to keep the upper chamber of US Congress in session over the weekend.

According to reports, the funding bills’ delay at the Senate was as a result of a Democratic demand for an extension of health care subsidies that are due to expire — meaning sharply increased costs for millions of low-income Americans.

On the other hand, Republicans who control the legislature and the White House have announced no plans to address the issue. However, they need Democratic votes on government funding bills.

AFP reports that the Democrats are trying to force Republicans’ hand by blocking a Trump-backed funding resolution that needs a handful of their votes.

The White House said the Democratic posture amounted to “an intentional sabotage of our country.”

“This madness must end,” Trump’s press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters. “President Trump and Republicans are calling on Democrats to reopen the government immediately on behalf of the American public.”

Amid widespread pessimism over the possibility of a quick solution, Republicans voiced in Congress hopes that the latest failure might push some moderates in the opposition to cross the aisle.

“Hopefully over the weekend, they’ll have a chance to think about it,” Republican Senate leader John Thune told reporters at the US Capitol.

