Fuel scarcity: Tinubu makes clarification, says PDP is saboutuer

The presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has accused the Peoples Democratic Party of sabotage.

Addressing people at his campaign at Aper Aku stadium, Makurdi on Thursday, the presidential candidate said that the PDP wasted 16 years and what it did was to give oil blog licenses to themselves and their supporters.

Trying to throw more light on his statement in Abeokuta, Ogun state capital on Wednesday, Tinubu said what he meant was that the PDP left the industry bare.

Recall that Tinubu had said that the scarcity of petroleum products was aimed at scuttling his election

He had said, “Let fuel be expensive, only they know where they keep it. Keep petrol, keep the naira, we will vote and be elected. You may change the ink of naira notes. What you expect will not happen. We will win.

He said, “For 16 years they did not remember the pipeline they issued to themselves and their supporters’ petroleum license but now they started blackmailing the APC. Enough is enough for PDP, adding that 16 billion dollars claimed to have been invested in electricity were allegedly shared by PDP chieftains and their cronies in Abuja

Tinubu said if he wins, promised to institute students loan, restore hope to Nigerians, particularly, Benue internally displaced persons and workers in the state who are owed salary arrears.

He said that the party governorship candidate in the state, Rev.Fr Hyacint Alia represents hope, faith and prayers.