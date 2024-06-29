The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) will suspend and withdraw the licenses of persistent traffic offenders and reckless drivers.

Marshal Malam Shehu Mohammed, speaking in Abuja on Friday, discussed the outcomes of the 2024 Eid-el-Kabir Special Patrol Operations conducted from June 14 to June 23.

Malam Mohammed emphasized the importance of collaboration with stakeholders to achieve the success recorded during this period.

Key measures included strengthening the Inter-agency Joint Task Force to address the issues caused by trailer drivers and enforcing regulations against using trailers to transport people.

The FRSC also intensified public enlightenment, engaged with the media, and conducted advocacy campaigns in motor parks nationwide.

Additionally, strategic routes were identified, and personnel and resources were deployed effectively.

The Corps engaged with various transport unions, security agencies, state traffic management, and the FCT Department of Road Traffic Services to ensure comprehensive participation in highway safety.

To enhance traffic law enforcement, the FRSC has begun prosecuting offenders through mobile court operations across all states and the FCT.

Malam Mohammed warned that more severe actions, including suspension and revocation of national driver’s licenses, would be implemented for non-compliance.

These efforts are part of the FRSC’s strategy to reduce road traffic crashes, fatalities, and injuries on highways.

NAN