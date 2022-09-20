Four tips for resolving family disagreements

Being blessed with a loving family is one of the greatest gifts you can ever get in life. It is important that we know that regardless of the love that exists between family members, disagreements are meant to occur from time to time.

Disagreements happen when family members have different views or beliefs that clash. Sometimes, these disagreements occur when people misunderstand each other and jump to the wrong conclusion.

When family disagreements are not resolved peacefully, it can lead to arguments and resentment. Thus, the need for peaceful resolution of family conflict and disagreements.

Since it is normal to disagree with each other from time to time and occasional conflict is part of family life, it is, therefore, important that we devise means of resolving family disagreements amicably without the family bond getting affected.

Peaceful resolution of family disagreements depends on negotiation and respect for the other person’s point of view. Here is how to resolve your family disagreements amicably.

1. Listen more

Family disagreements are often caused as a result of our inability to listen well. If everyone decides to listen more rather than talk, then most family conflicts or disputes will never have come up in the first place.

Conflict can escalate when the people involved are too angry to listen to each other.

To resolve family disagreements, it is important that the parties involved stay calm, put emotions aside (especially females), and do not interrupt the other person while they are speaking.

When family members decide to actively listen when disagreements occur, they are better able to resolve disagreements amicably.

2. Resist the urge to bring up other unresolved but unrelated issues

When disagreements occur between family members, there is often an urge to bring up other unresolved or unrelated issues.

It is at this instance that you hear some family members bringing up issues that had happened weeks, months or even years ago. This shouldn’t be so as past hurts or unresolved issues only make disagreements linger.

It is important that we focus on the present disagreement and overlook previous unresolved issues if we must make headway in resolving our family disagreements.





Let bygone be bygone!

3. Do not speak in anger

Getting angry when disagreements occur is normal as we are all humans. What we must ensure is that we do not speak in anger because words are like eggs, once they drop there is no way to gather them back.

Words spoken in anger can be most times hurtful when we look back after we are calm.

When tempers flare, everyone should step back and take a little time to cool off before continuing the conversation.

Arguing out of anger is never constructive, and often leads to lashing out. To resolve family disagreements, we need to avoid speaking in anger.

4. Understand that the goal is to resolve the conflict in a satisfactory way—not to win the fight

When disagreement occurs, the only thing that we should try our best to do is to look for means to resolve the conflict amicably.

We should not be focused on winning an argument rather we should focus on how the disagreement can be settled.

Often times than not, family disagreements are caused by trivial things. To resolve the disagreement, consider whether an issue is really worth fighting over. If it isn’t, then let sleeping dogs lie. Don’t get caught up in arguments over trivial things.

In a bid to resolve a family disagreement, always separate the person from the problem.

Try to look at the matter objectively and discuss it, rather than making things personal.

It is important that we know that occasional family disagreement is a part of family life. It is therefore pertinent that we ensure that the bond of the family is always strengthened and protected from every disagreement.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE