Former vice chancellor of University of Lagos (UNILAG), Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, has stressed the importance of Nigerian universities embracing paradigm shift from the old to new methods of teaching and learning as well as societal beliefs and perspectives about university education.

He said changes are taking place on a daily basis and in the accelerated manner in virtually all fields of human endeavours and that university education could not be left behind especially as the world moves deeper into the 21st Century knowledge-economy.

Ogundipe shared this thought and perspective recently as a guest lecturer at the maiden matriculation ceremony of the Aletheia University, Ago-Iwoye, Ogun State.

The former Minister of Industries, Chief (Mrs) Onikepo Akande, was among dignitaries in attendance.

Ogundipe spoke on the theme: “Paradigm shift in university education: The Aletheia University Ago-Iwoye Perspective.”

According to him, people are shifting the lens through which they view the world even as the new inventions and capabilities are evolving including in the university community that are now make learning and teaching experience more fulfilling and path to great success for both the learners and facilitators.

He said though discussions are still ongoing about the value of a college degree, university credentials, costs, students’ learning outcomes and success attainment rate as well as paths to desirable employment, and policy issues, there is need to embrace new paradigm and tools to adequately prepare learners for global relevance.

He listed inspiring innovation and creativity as one of the requisite tools to embrace.

While referencing the role of Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) in decision-making and economic activities, Ogundipe noted that such AGI disruption has already crept into higher education as well.

According to him, as universities struggle to remain relevant and prove their worth to learners across the globe, there is no clear agreement on how to respond to the AGI moment or how to embrace it as a new paradigm shift.

He said these rapid breakthroughs and unexpected developments that the world is witnessing today are parts of the advancements in AGI.

He, however, pointed out the critical challenge embedded in AGI which according to him is not about it replacing human decision-makers, but about people increasingly relying on it for critical guidance.

He said whereas there is need for humanity to harness AGI’s power responsibly and ensure that human beings perform oversight functions that will factor in industry ethics.

He emphasised the need to integrate AGI into higher education and the teaching and learning ecosystem, saying embracing its use in a humanistic and ethical way would deepen the universities efforts in producing fit-for- purpose graduates.

He pointed out that though the shift to new paradigm may take time as many don’t easily give up old beliefs and ways of doing things, evolvement of new theories and experiments with evidence-based outcomes will certainly give way for the completion of the new shift process and its dominance.

He said the era where teachers take full control of class and teach just to prepare students to pass exams and in good grades had long gone as what matter now is for students to understand the concept and syllabus and apply the knowledge gained to make positive impacts in their chosen fields and society at large.

He said the 21st century education needs to factor in curriculum that covers a wide range of areas which include but not limited to character development, emotional intelligence, employability skills, leadership and social skills, multiple intelligences, as well as teamwork, critical-thinking and diversity skills.

He said it is not only the Aletheia University, but the whole educational community in Nigeria that need to embrace the new shift.

Speaking earlier, the Founder and Chancellor of the university, Maj. Gen. Sansadeen Awosanya(retd), expressed happiness that the university eventually takes off with academic activities, congratulating the pioneer students on thier admission.

He urged them to be hardworking, persevering and resilence so as to be able to achieve their purposes and that of their parents for choosing the school.

Read Also: Herbalist union joins NLC