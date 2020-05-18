Football Club apologises after bringing sex dolls to fill empty seats in stadium

Latest News
By

One of South Korea’s top football clubs apologised on Monday for causing “deep concern” after being accused of using sex dolls to fill empty seats at a game on Sunday, the Agence France Presse (AFP) reported

FC Seoul insisted the mannequins — used in the absence of fans, who are banned because of the coronavirus — had “no connection to sex toys.”

But some of the artificial spectators, deployed for Sunday’s game against Gwangju FC, wore T-shirts with the logo of SoloS, a sex toy seller.

Other mannequins, which wore facemasks and were separated according to social distancing guidelines, held placards advertising the company and some of its models.

Most of them were female, but some were male.

FC Seoul said the company which provided the mannequins had previously provided them to SoloS, hence the advertising in which they were clad.

“We are sincerely sorry for causing deep concern to fans,” FC Seoul said in a statement, following uproar from fans and media.

“We have confirmed from the very beginning that they had no connection to sex toys,” the club said.

But fans were not convinced.

“I wonder how they even came up with this bizarre idea. This is an international disgrace,” said one online critic.

Another fan added: “FC Seoul turned its stadium into a X-rated zone.”

Neither the mannequin distributor nor SoloS could immediately be reached for comment by AFP.

The K-league’s new season kicked off on May 8 after being postponed for more than two months over the coronavirus pandemic, but fans remain barred.

Instead, clubs have used cardboard cutouts, placards and banners to fill up the stands.

FC Seoul won the game, held at the cavernous Seoul World Cup Stadium, 1-0.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

QUICK EJACULATION, SMALL SIZE NOW TURNED TO A LONG LASTING BIG SIZE. BULLDOZE YOUR WOMAN INTO SEXUAL SUBMISSION WITH THIS NEW NATURAL MACHINE

You might also like
Latest News

Tech, power, resources can’t solve COVID-19 pandemic ― Buhari

Latest News

NURTW president carpets violators of interstate movement restriction

Latest News

COVID-19: Buhari has no plan to make nationwide broadcast today—Presidency

Latest News

Why we abducted Akewugbagold’s twins ― Suspected kidnappers

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More