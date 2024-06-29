I want to know the role played by food in high blood pressure.

Sule (by SMS)

Not eating the right foods can cause high blood pressure. High blood pressure is when the force of blood pushing against your artery walls is too high. This can harm your heart and other organs over time. Eating food with too much salt can lead to issues that raise blood pressure. Being underweight or malnourished from a poor diet increases the risk of high blood pressure.

It’s important to maintain a healthy weight through proper nutrition. Some nutrients help control blood pressure when you get enough of them. Potassium is one example. It helps balance fluids and relax blood vessels. Fruits, veggies, and dairy have potassium. Not getting enough can contribute to high blood pressure.

