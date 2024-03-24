Cutting onions is a common kitchen task that many of us undertake regularly, yet it often comes with an unwanted side effect: tears. The sulfuric compounds released when onions are cut can irritate the eyes, leading to discomfort and frustration. However, fear not, as there are several practical methods to mitigate this issue and make the experience of chopping onions more pleasant. Let’s briefly explore why onions make you cry in the first place: It’s the chemicals. Onions contain sulfoxides, a type of amino acid. When you slice into them, you disrupt their protective layers. This disruption triggers the conversion of sulfoxides into a chemical. As the onion releases this chemical into the air, it finds its way to your eyes. In response, your eyes sting and tears flow, working to flush away the irritant.

Now, let’s explore five ways to minimise onion-induced eye irritation and make chopping onions a tear-free endeavour.

Refrigerate the onions: Chilling onions before cutting them can reduce the release of the compounds that irritate your eyes. Place the onions in the refrigerator for about 30 minutes before slicing.

Chew gum: Chewing gum while cutting onions can help reduce tears by encouraging you to breathe through your mouth instead of your nose. This can decrease the amount of onion vapours that reach your eyes.

Cut onions in a well-ventilated area: Cutting onions in a well-ventilated area, such as near an open window or under a kitchen hood, can help disperse the onion vapours and reduce eye irritation.

Wear goggles or glasses: Protective eyewear, such as goggles or glasses, can create a barrier between your eyes and the onion vapours, preventing irritation. This method is particularly useful for individuals who frequently experience severe reactions to cutting onions.

Cut onions in a well-ventilated area: Cutting onions in a well-ventilated area, such as near an open window or under a kitchen hood, can help disperse the onion vapours and reduce eye irritation.

Breathe through your mouth: Personally, I hold my breath while cutting onions, and while that is not something you can do for a while, especially when you have to cut more than one onion, breathing through your mouth can help divert the released gas away from your olfactory nerves. These nerves are closely connected to your tear ducts, so by keeping the gas away from this area, you can effectively prevent the triggering of tears during the chopping process.

In addition, some people suggest holding a spoon in your mouth while cutting onions, but its effectiveness is debatable. The theory suggests that the metal from the spoon might bind with the sulphurous enzymes released by the onion, preventing them from reaching your tear ducts. However, this method has mixed results and isn’t scientifically proven.

Remember, these methods might not completely eliminate tears, but they can significantly reduce them. Happy cooking!

ALSO READ THESE TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE