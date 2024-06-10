Kogi State Government has charged the Dekina Local Government Council, Dekina Traditional Council, security heads, and other stakeholders in Kogi East to come together to fish out the vandals who carted away valuable broadcast equipment at the Kogi State Broadcasting Corporation, Ochaja.

The State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Hon. Kingsley Femi Fanwo gave the charge at a stakeholders meeting in Anyigba, saying “the incessant vandalization of the station is disheartening and must be addressed properly”.

“This is the second time in a year that this station has been vandalized and it is not a good narrative for our dear State in general and Kogi East in particular. It is self-destructive to destroy what serves you.

“The government will not fold its arms while a few disgruntled elements try to put up conducts that tend to paint our state in a destructive light. Kogi East people are wonderful people who cherish the services rendered by our broadcasting station here.

“As an administration, we will do everything possible to apprehend the perpetrators to avert future occurrence. We will not close down this station. Our people in Kogi East must not accept being cut off from civilization by criminal elements who do not represent the noble race called Igala.

“Early reports from ongoing investigations show some elements of sabotage by disgruntled elements. We urge security agencies to intensify their efforts to fish out the perpetrators”.

The Commissioner also urged the Royal Fathers to show more concern about security in their domains, saying criminals also live in communities.

“Criminals live in communities and plot all their operations in communities. Communities have a big role in protecting government property within their domains. We seek the cooperation of our Royal Fathers to assist the government in this regard”, he said.

Hon. Fanwo assured the Igala people that the Radio Station will soon be back on air as the Governor has shown undoubted commitment to that effect.

He applauded the Dekina Council Chairman, Hon. John Ikani for his commitment to security in the Local Government Area saying the Government will continue to support him to deliver good governance to the Dekina people.

The Ejeh of Dekina and Chairman, Dekina Local Government Traditional Council, HRM Alhaji. Usman Obaje said the people of Dekina are grateful that the Governor has graciously decided to bring the station back on the air, saying concerted efforts will be geared towards ensuring the security of the station. He said the Dekina people will be eternally grateful to the Governor.

In his remarks, the Transition Committee Chairman of the Local Government Area, Hon. John Ikani said security agencies are on top of the situation, saying arrest of suspects has been effected and that they will soon be charged in court.

He said his administration has placed security on the front burners in the Local Government Area, assuring that adequate measures have been put in place to avert future occurrences.

The Divisional Police Officer in charge of Egume Division, Mr Baganjiya Charles said investigations are ongoing as some suspects are already giving useful information to the Police.

The meeting was attended by the Commissioner for Information, Hon. Kingsley Femi Fanwo; Dekina Local Government Council Transition Committee Chairman, Hon. John Ikani; the Director General of the Kogi State Broadcasting Corporation, Alhaji. Ojo Oyila; the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Information and Communications, Mr. Teddy Adegbola, Royal Fathers from Dekina Local Government Area, Heads of Security Agencies in Dekina LGA, and other critical stakeholders.

Earlier, the Commissioner and his entourage had an on-the-spot assessment of the vandalised station.