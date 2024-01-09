Federal Government has concluded plan to to establish a world-class fashion hub in Makurdi, Benue state capital for use by small businesses in the tailoring cluster in the state.

This was disclosed by the Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima when he visited the state on Tuesday for the first expanded National Micro, Small and Medium Enteprises Clinic (MSME) clinic.

He assured that the hub will be ready in 90 days and added that after Benue, the train is scheduled to traverse through Ebonyi, Ogun, Delta, Kaduna, Borno, Katsina, and the FCT in a meticulously planned itinerary for the first half of the year.

The Vice President said that the event was in fulfillment of President Bola Tinubu’s promise of job creation and accessible capital to Nigerians, but also a homage to the unparalleled spirit of industriousness that defines the people of Benue State.

According to him, “We are in a land known for its commitment to hard work, excellence in art, pursuit of creativity, elevation of agriculture, and promotion of commerce. These stand as a testament to the remarkable productivity ingrained within the core of Benue State.

“The reputation earned by the diligent efforts of every person in this food basket of the nation is a beacon of inspiration for us all, and I am honored to join you today.

“There’s a reason we are holding this expanded National MSME Clinics, the first of its kind by this administration, in this beautiful state. It Is to recognise the role Benue State has played in offering the nation a means of trade and a vehicle for driving the MSME subsector towards our objective.

“Our MSME Clinics stand as symbols of empowerment, a nexus where dreams meet opportunity, where innovation thrives, and where the spirit of entrepreneurship is nurtured by strategic governance.”

He encouraged Benue people to forge a path of prosperity, to leverage the resources at their disposal, to create a thriving ecosystem for the growth and success of our micro, small, and medium enterprises.

He said, “Every business owner, whether in Makurdi or Otukpo, Gboko or Katsina Ala, must consider themselves a priority of this government.

“The extended National MSME Clinics aim to unite regulatory bodies in the MSME sub-sector with MSMEs and investors across small business clusters.

“They are also here to offer solutions to critical barriers hindering the growth of these enterprises in Nigeria.

” Today, I am joined by heads of esteemed agencies, including SMEDAN, NEPC, NEXIM, ITF, Sugar Council, CAC, NAFDAC, SON, FIRS, BOA, BOI, NITDA, RMRDC, and others, all valuable partners in our commitment to job creation and supporting MSMEs.

“Furthermore, we’ve engaged the full support of the private sector, including MAN, NASME, NACCIMA, Access Bank, and numerous other entities in this endeavour.

“These clinics are turning points in our quest to guarantee the ease of doing business. They offer a methodical opportunity for MSME exhibitors to access immediate working capital through our esteemed partners.

“Thanks to Mr. President, our informal enterprises can seamlessly transition to formal status under the guidance of the CAC during these clinics. For instance, NEPC stands ready to guide and support MSMEs interested in exporting their goods to potential buyers, while NAFDAC and SON are present to facilitate product registration and certification as necessary.

“I assure you that we have everything at your disposal to guide your ambition in building enterprises that align with the times and are designed to succeed. Additionally, the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) is available to provide tax advisory services. We are in discussions with the CAC to formalize one million businesses at a discounted rate.

“We currently have in place a N75 billion 9% single-digit loan from BOI. Additionally, Access Bank has made N50 billion of their fund available to MSMEs at a discounted rate of 15%, which could significantly increase based on loan performance. Mr. President is committed to resolving the bottlenecks affecting the MSME space in Nigeria and will persist until these issues are resolved.”

He added, “President Bola Ahmed, has unveiled the plan to establish a world-class fashion hub in Makurdi for use by small businesses in the tailoring cluster in the state.

“This hub will be ready in 90 days. Following this trailblazing journey, the MSME Clinic train is scheduled to traverse through Ebonyi, Ogun, Delta, Kaduna, Borno, Katsina, and the FCT in a meticulously planned itinerary for the first half of the year.

“The crescendo of this monumental effort will culminate in the National MSME Awards set to grace the FCT on the 27th of June 2024, a fitting celebration to commemorate the United Nations World MSME Day.”

